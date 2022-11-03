Police are investigating people who would have been given grants by the National Commission for Self Help Limited (NCSHL) and not utilised it for the intended purpose.
The Parliament’s Public Accounts Enterprises Committee (PAEC), chaired by Opposition Senator Wade Mark yesterday examined the NCSHL audited account for the financial year 2016 and raised questions with respect to its operations.
Government Senator Laurel Lezama Lee-Sing asked members of the new five month old NCSHL board whether there were cases where people accessed the grants and did not use it for its purpose.
NCSHL chairman Adrian Winter responded saying there have definitely been such cases where people came into the system to “deceive” and these matters were sent to the police and some cases are actively receiving police attention at present.
Government MP Keith Scotland said when these grants are abused it means that the needy persons who they are supposed to reach are deprived. He asked what action has the board taken to deal with these errant persons and recover resources.
Randy H. Sinanan, NCSHL Director noted a situation where the grant was approved and the material was secured and then after the material vanished from the location and the applicant went missing.
He said they are reviewing policies at present and it was emphasised by other Directors that the criteria to access the grant will be reviewed.
NCSHL acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Akino Greene said there is a “loophole” in the system whereby there is no specific criteria as to who are eligible for these grants and therefore people like doctors and other professionals can apply.
He said there is an emergency repair and constriction assistance grant which is upwards to $25,000.
There is also the minor repair and construction assistance grant which is an upward limit of $15,000.
Greene said in the current criteria there is no salary cap for citizens accessing the grant and this is presently engaging the attention of the Board for revision.
He said at present applicants need documents such as proof of land tenure and tax receipts to access the grants and their target would be pensioners, single parents and the destitute.
Assistance, he said, would also be given to persons who experienced emergencies such as fire victims as well as those affected by natural disasters.
Winter said there is a budgetary allocation for the 2022/2023 period of $21 million and that covers grants and development programmes- such as bridges, roads, religious places.
Mayaro MP Rushton Paray questioned whether there was discrimination in the issuing of grants as he noted that over the years there has been over 400 applicants from his constituency and people are left waiting.
Paray said fire victims as well as persons who were affected by high winds and experienced losses in 2021 applied for the grants and did not receive anything, although some 21 applicants were “approved”.
Paray said there is the perception that there is “preferential treatment” with respect to the districts as he noted a newspaper report which stated that the NCSHL gave $3 million in grants to persons from Arima, Mount Hope, Arouca/Maloney and other areas along the East/West corridor.
He asked Winter to answer why the 25 Mayaro families have been left without assistance over a year later.
Winter sought to explain that site visits were made in Mayaro and he attempted to cite problems with the application forms.
Paray said that his office is very “meticulous” in following up with respect to applications and he cannot accept that explanation because the people of Mayaro are hurting and this issue must be resolved.
Winter said there is no preferential treatment in the distribution of grants and added that they have to ensure distribution across all districts.
NCSHL directors also informed the Committee that a new CEO is expected to be in place by January 2023, a fraud policy was under review and that the State Enterprises financial statements for the years 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 will all be completed by the end of 2023.