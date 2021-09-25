The National Commission for Self Help has intervened to improve the living conditions of Erica Williams and her ten children, who live in a two-room shack in Moruga.
A Self Help team visited the family last week Tuesday and conducted a preliminary assessment of the family’s living conditions.
An official told the Express that Williams’ file will be considered by the Self Help approval committee. A decision would be made by the end of the week, the Express was told.
Williams was overwhelmed by the news that she may soon have a new home.
“I cannot believe this. My children will be so happy. They cannot continue to live like this and I cannot do any better for them,” she said in an interview on Monday.
Williams said she was interviewed by a Self Help team and an assessment was done at her home.
The land, she said, belongs to a relative who had granted permission for her to construct a home for her children.
“But I could not afford to do anything. I have a food card and that is how I feed my children. Otherwise, I cannot do anything for them. We depend on help from strangers,” she said.
Moruga/Tableland MP Michelle Benjamin also responded to Williams’ cries for help.
Benjamin said a committee was formed to take on the family’s case.
She said hampers were dropped off and the Social Welfare Division of the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services was informed of the family’s situation.
“We also have NGOs in the area who are willing to assist with some building materials and other things. We are communicating with Self Help and we are trying to get this house done for the family. They are deserving,” said the MP.
Benjamin said she was looking forward to assistance from the public in helping the family.
Williams’ story was highlighted by the Express earlier this month, as the mother of ten pleaded for help to improve her children’s lives.
She said many people have since reached out promising food, clothing and electronic devices for her children.
Williams told a story of how she had her first child at age 17. That child, now 20, was diagnosed with a mental health condition.
Can’t find job
The 37-year-old woman went on to have nine more children, the last one two years ago.
The mother and children live in a two-bedroom plywood shack at the end of a muddy track along Lengua Road, Indian Walk, Moruga.
The children’s father left and she is now raising her children on her own.
The eldest girl, aged 17, is awaiting her Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) results. The 16-year-old girl is a form four pupil, a 15-year-old boy is in form three, and her 13-year-old son just passed the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination.
Two of her children, ages 11 and nine, attend a primary school in the area and she is still working on getting her seven-year-old boy enrolled.
Williams said she had no more money left to send that boy to school.
And the four-year-old girl and two-year-old boy have not yet started school.
Williams said the children share one device given to the SEA pupil by his primary school last year.
The mother said although she is willing, she cannot leave her children unattended to find employment.
She depends on the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services’ food support programme to purchase groceries for her family. The food card valued at $800 provides food for her children.
And when that runs out, because her boys are becoming young men with healthy appetites, Williams depends on hampers from her Member of Parliament and other good Samaritans in the community.
Williams has no money to purchase new clothing and school books for her children.
Anyone willing to assist Erica Williams and her ten children can contact her at 740-5700 (WhatsApp only).