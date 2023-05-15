“SELF praise is no praise Erla Christopher,” said former police commissioner and current leader of the National Transformation Alliance, Gary Griffith yesterday as the country recorded seven murders over the weekend.
The statement was issued hours after Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher gave herself a rating of “excellent,” when asked by reporters on Saturday how she rated her performance in her first 100 days as commissioner.
Harewood-Christopher had just completed the inspection of 26 march past teams during the Police Service Sports Day at the Police Training Academy, St James, on Saturday.
Asked by reporters how she would rate her performance as the country’s top cop in her first 100 days in office she replied, “You have time to check 100 days while I have been busy working.”
How would you rate your performance, Harewood-Christopher was asked.
“Excellent,” she replied.
Her response came as the country recorded seven more murders between Friday and yesterday with two murders, one in Freeport and the other in Kelly Village, Caroni, on Sunday while another man, Richard Rajkumar, 45, who was shot in his garage in Phillipine, San Fernando on Friday died on Sunday at the San Fernando General Hospital.
He was the brother of kidnap victim Ria Sookdeo, who was grabbed in September 2016 and not seen again.
Griffith yesterday tore into Harewood-Christopher’s rating.
He described her tenure to date as “the worst 100 day start in the history of our country”.
“By giving herself an ‘excellent’ rating, Erla Christopher joined the less than distinguished company of McDonald Jacob who gave himself a B plus rating, and PM Rowley and Fitzgerald Hinds, who might be the only two persons on the planet who think that Hinds is doing a good job as Minister of National Security,” he said.
He said that her view was “not only delusional. It is dangerous, as it has the potential to undermine public trust and confidence in the TTPS, because citizens will be forced to think that Erla is living in an alternate reality, and that she can’t fix a problem that she is unable, or unwilling to even admit to.”
Griffith also praised his own humility in the face of the same question in 2019.
“When I was asked a similar question during my tenure as Commissioner of Police, I responded, ‘I’m never satisfied’,” he said.
“I did so because my nature is to always want to do and be better and because I know that my opinion of myself doesn’t really matter,” he said.
“Ultimately leadership will be judged by the people you serve, not by politicians who allowed you to give an oral report on a matter with international implications and who gave you a one year contract extension, despite not demonstrating any ability to do the job you took an oath to do, which is to protect and serve all citizens of Trinidad and Tobago,” he ended.
Calls and messages to Mc Donald Jacob, Harewood-Christopher’s predecessor went unanswered yesterday.