police tape

HUNTERS stumbled upon the semi-nide body of a man with injuries to the neck in a forested area in Las Lomas on Thursday morning.

Police officers were alerted and told of the find in an area known as Mahaica in Las Lomas Number One.

The man is yet to be identified, police said.

At around 10 a.m., a team of officers of the Central Police Division went to the area approximately 800 meters away from the last dwelling house into a forest area.

In a track, the officers observed the body of a man of East Indian descent, wearing only a torn jersey, and injuries to the neck.

Detectives of the Homicide Bureau of Region III, Crime Scene Investigative Unit and other units also responded.

A district medical officer examined the body and ordered it removed to the mortuary.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-8477, or police emergency numbers 555, 999, or 911, or send the information to the TTPS app.

