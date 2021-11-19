There was an uproar in the Senate on Tuesday evening after it was announced that Independent Senator Anthony Vieira’s motion of censure against certain Opposition members will be debated next Tuesday.
The motion calls on the Senate to censure the unparliamentary conduct of Opposition senators who were abusive and made adverse comments and reflections on Independent senators during the October 21 meeting of the Electoral College.
Opposition members were caught offguard because the motion, which was filed in late October, was the last in the queue of seven private motions.
The motion was originally down at number seven and would have been expected to be debated no sooner than seven months hence, since only one day in each month is set aside for debate on private members’ motions.
However, Vieira also had two other motions - in number one and two in the Private Members’ motion queue. This meant that the motion set for debate on Tuesday was a motion filed by Vieira on another subject.
What happened was that a decision was made to replace motion number one with motion number seven since both were filed by Vieira.
While Vieira’s motions stood at one and two, motion number three was filed by Independent Senator Amrita Deonarine, while Wade Mark had three motions in the queue, standing four, five and six, with Vieira having the seventh motion.
Government Leader Clarence Rambharat indicated, as the House was about to adjourn, that Tuesday was Private Members’ Day and it was his understanding that the intention was to proceed with motion number seven - the motion of censure.
Mark: There is an order
Mark rose and said: “There is an order. The Minister has no authority to tell you, the Vice-President, which motion shall be dealt with. There are seven motions on the Order Paper. (Motion number) One is his (Vieira), (Number) two is his (Vieira), seven is Vieira. It (the order of debate) has to go (first motion) one, (then) two, three, four, five and six. You cannot come and tell this Parliament you going straight to number seven. You are totally out of place and mad.”
This provoked crosstalk and Senate Vice-President Nigel De Freitas cautioned Mark, Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell and Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon against speaking while he (De Freitas) was standing.
The Vice-President said as far as he understood there was an order.
“Senator Vieira had the first bite of the cherry so to speak in relation to private members’ day, if the Leader of Government Business has indicated that it is motion number seven (for debate), I am going to assume that Senator Vieira is okay with that and that he has indicated to the Leader of Government Business that that is what he intends to do. Senator Mark, that’s it,” De Freitas said.
But Mark was not having it.
“No!” he rejoined.
“Senator Mark, Senator Mark,” De Freitas cautioned.
But Mark continued to protest loudly.
“Senator Mark, take your seat,” De Freitas said sternly.
At this stage the crosstalk between Government and Opposition members resumed.
“Members, I am on my feet. Let this chamber fall to silence, I have spoken,” DeFreitas exclaimed.
“He can’t just bypass me, All yuh mad,” Mark said.
“Senator Mark, I am not asking for debate, I have spoken. As the Vice-President of this Senate, Senator Mark, I have spoken. If you wish to continue with the proceedings, you will...(be silent).”
But before he could complete his sentence, Senator David Nakhid joined Mark.
“Senator David Nakhid and Senator Mark, you cannot be speaking to me about procedure and then at the same time undermine that procedure as it relates to the standing orders and the authority of the chair,” De Freitas thundered.
“It will not be tolerated. At no point in time in any proceedings,” De Freitas said to deskthumping support from the Government bench.
Undaunted, Mark continued to complain.
“Senator Mark, I did not ask for a response,” De Freitas said. “Take your seat, I am on my legs. I am not going to repeat it. Senator Mark, take your seat.”
“You have to be impartial,” Nakhid rejoined.
“That is wrong. There is an order. First, second, third, fourth...I am fourth, fifth and sixth....yuh can’t bypass me. That is totally wrong!” Mark insisted.
“And we are not accepting it. Throw us out. This is wrong,” Nakhid chimed in.
“He can’t just bypass me, I have to agree, he has to ask me, this is a dictatorship. This is crazy. Allyuh mad,” Mark said.
The Vice-President proceeded to put the motion for the adjournment.
Not unusual
Sources said the parliamentary records show that switching around the motions is not unusual since the Opposition, both in the House and the Senate, has resorted to such switching around of its private motions.
Sources indicated that in this case involving Vieira’s motion, he was displacing his own motion by moving around motion one and motion number seven.
Since the filing of the motion by Vieira, the United National Congress (UNC) has been on the attack against the Independent senators, particularly Vieira.
At the meeting of the Electoral College, which was summoned to deal with a motion to impeach President Paula-Mae Weekes, the Independent senators all voted against the motion, which had been filed by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar. Independent senators, as they voted against the motion, were accused of being PNM (People’s National Movement), and of “singing for their supper”.
So offended by the Opposition’s behaviour, Vieira decided to file the motion of censure.
Private Members’ Day is when the interests of benches which are not in the Government (the Opposition and Independents) take precedence.