Tourism, Culture and the Arts Minister Randall Mitchell, in his wind-up, said Tobago was not left out since there was the Shaw Park Cultural Complex which was a very advanced state-of-the-art performance space.
Senator: No ‘wine and jam’ for children
Music must be age-appropriate, says Deyalsingh
Ria Taitt
MAKE certain soca songs and calypsoes age-defined.
This call came from Independent Senator Varma Deyalsingh as he contributed to the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) Bill, 2022, in the Senate on Tuesday.
The Bill seeks to establish a body corporate for the National Academy for the Performing Arts, and for the administration, management and control of NAPA for the promotion and development of culture and the arts, and to provide state-of-the-art facilities in Trinidad and Tobago.
Deyalsingh said certain songs were not age-appropriate. He said he loved that “lovely song” “Dollar Wine” but when he saw Standard Five children doing it, he was shocked because it was not age-appropriate.
So this body would have to look at making certain songs age-appropriate and ensuring that children do not perform to certain songs, just like you have certain movies that are for audiences 18 years and over, he said.
Deyalsingh said a member of the Inter-Religious Organisation (IRO) “who has a greater sense of morality” should be on the NAPA board. He also wanted someone from the NCIC (National Council of Indian Culture) to ensure inclusivity of East Indian culture.
“I often wonder what happened to all the artistes I used to see in Mastana Bahar? They are not seen in the public domain, like they are hidden away and cast aside,” he said, adding that the presence of someone from NCIC could lead to the engagement of such artistes.
“If you have the (NAPA) board and it is taxpayers’ money and they are promoting music with wine and jam and alcohol, things that I don’t like, could I object... If you are using taxpayers’ money you should have a better civic and social responsibility where certain songs like the wine and jam are not benefiting from taxpayers’ money. Let us say I am a Muslim and don’t like to show my body and you are using my taxpayers’ money, I could be a bit upset. So you have to balance certain things.”
Deyalsingh also called for a more inclusive policy which could put an end to persons saying that there is discrimination in culture.
Quoting from a paper which contended that there was “a marked favouritism towards creole culture”, he said there was an “undercurrent” of East Indians feeling that they are not included in national culture.
He said if persons feel that they are not represented in a main current stream, there would be discontent. He said this should be a consideration in the composition of the boards.
“You might not like East Indian music, but others may like it, so put them in there,” he said.
Deyalsingh also said he did not see the need for SAPA (Southern Academy for the Performing Arts) and NAPA, since T&T was small enough to have one body. He said the other advantage was cost because you have to appoint board members for the two bodies. He also called for Tobago to have representation.
“The new body should not only look at Indian, Chinese, Bobo Shanti, but also Tobago culture,” he said.
He also called for the involvement of the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) which would bring the offering of not just pan but the harmonium and other types of training.
Randall: Indian culture is represented
“It is well used in Tobago,” he said.
“With respect to East Indian culture, perhaps the senator (Deyalsingh) may not know and again it comes down to the ineffective and the inefficient management of these performance spaces, because a lot of times Naparima Bowl or even in the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts...there are lots of East Indian shows that occur in San Fernando in the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts. In fact, during the Divali period there is a group that puts on a show — they put it on last year and the year before, (held) during that Covid environment and it was aired on Zee TV and that show which was an East Indian show which was held around Divali, had over 20 million views in the Indian diaspora.
“So it is incorrect to say East Indian performers and East Indian culture are not expressed at these performing spaces. They are, but where these performing spaces are properly managed and they have their marketing arrangements down, you would find these things being advertised, marketed, the use of social media, the use of technology and digitisation in terms of being able to secure a ticket via QR code, etc, that those things are not in place. Because what you have is a ministry with all the bureaucracies built in, for good reason and good purpose, managing these commercial performing spaces that have a lot of potential,” Mitchell said.
Noting that Senator Sobers spoke of the gymnastics involved in trying to use the NAPA auditorium, Mitchell said Sobers used an anecdote involving Jason Williams, who tried to use the auditorium and was eventually turned down.
“That is the reason why you need to create two separate management arrangements. What occurs on a daily basis, if there is an organisation or a group wishing to retain the NAPA auditorium, what happens is that they go to the administrative offices and fill out a form, the form then gains pre-approval, it then goes to the management committee, then to the ministry, then it goes to the deputy permanent secretary and then the permanent secretary. And the period of time that takes...is about two weeks and sometimes during that period the opportunity is lost and the organisation has lost interest, and they end up going to Queen’s Hall or somewhere else. That is what occurs and that is what we are trying to fix today — (to facilitate) faster decision-making and faster procedures so that there can be more shows, more activity, more cultural expression, more economic activity for those event managers, for those promoters, for those artistes and for those cultural performers,” Mitchell stated.
He said the delay was not the fault of the employees of NAPA, it was “just the system” that had to be corrected.
Mitchell said while the Carnival (soca concerts) events had traditionally been outdoor events, due to Covid last year a number of artistes had indoor concerts and they were oversubscribed.
“And I truly believe that the event promoters discovered something different, (something) similar to the Adele, Bruno Mars (indoor) concert.”
Noting that the promoter had seen a market for such events, the minister said: “They have discovered that there is another way and they could reach a different audience. Prior to the pandemic this would not have happened...
More and more promoters realise that they don’t need to go outdoors into a big field or a big stage to have a concert or a fete and that they can reach an older audience or disabled persons who these performance spaces cater to. They may reach persons who love calypso and soca but have an issue with the wine and jam and the alcohol, persons who truly just want to enjoy the music and that is what we saw in the year 2020.
“There was also a production called ‘Mas’ that was absolutely brilliant. And when you go into NAPA, the stage is so technologically advanced...and it can be incorporated into these performances,” he said.
Mitchell added that the entire front of NAPA could also be used to host weddings, recitals, music videos.
“There are many things that can happen... But of course you need a board establishing a strategic plan with a mission and vision to get that done and to truly monetise and utilise the space that is NAPA,” he added.
