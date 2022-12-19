An interim pension of $3,500 a month does not provide relief given the cost of living. “It does not bring any real relief...to any public servant, and particularly, to persons who are serving in the capacity of law enforcement,” Opposition Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial said on Friday.
Contributing to the Finance No 2 Bill, in the Senate at the Red House, Port of Spain, Lutchmedial said the Government was trying to “sell this provision to be more than it is”.
She said, if the alternative was waiting years and getting nothing, she expected many officers would be glad for it.
Lutchmedial noted that the Minister of National Security had stated that this measure was meant to boost morale in the protective services. “Retiring from your job and trying to survive on $3,500 with the economy as it is, food prices as they are, that may demoralise a lot of public officers,” she said. But knowing that the Government is doing something meaningful to address the problem of the delay in the payment of pensions was more likely to boost morale than an interim payment.
“I find it highly demoralising to say (to retirees) that ‘we understand there is an issue, we understand that there has been an issue for a very long time and the solution that we are putting forward is that you would get $3,500 in a matter of weeks and go and live on that until we figure out the rest of it’,” Lutchmedial said.
She said if the Government had identified the problems associated with the expeditious payment of pension benefits since 2018, why in 2022, would one still hear about the same problems with the Minister of Finance coming to Parliament to introduce the same stop-gap measure of giving an interim payment of $3,500 to officers of the TTPS and Defence Force as was given to public servants in 2018. “This is a Government that, budget after budget, has been speaking about digitisation,” she said.
She said in her public law practice she had found many people were being forced to challenge decisions made at their retirement. “I had a mother who at her retirement age of 60 years was being told that leave taken during a pregnancy, 30 years ago, classified (then) as extended sick leave with pay, was now being reclassified as sick leave without pay, and that would affect her gratuity and all those things were holding back the payment of her pension.”
‘An endemic problem’
Lutchmedial stated. “You have an endemic problem in the public service, as a whole, with records, with decisions, with the classification of leave, with increments being paid. I could tell you, I am constantly having to write pre-action protocol letters and filed claims or seek a statement of reasons on the Judicial Review Act with respect to supervisors in the public service not completing evaluations that are needed in order to pay increments. That problem is very widespread, particularly from my experience, in the Teaching Service Commission,” Lutchmedial stated.
She said the payment of $3,500 would not cut it. “I could speak to the Police Service and the salaries being paid there. $3,500 is perhaps just about half of the entry level salary paid to a constable. So, at retirement....you could be earning a salary of more than ten times this pension and suddenly due to deficiencies in the system...you are suddenly going to go into retirement and attempt to live on $3,500 a month.
“I would advocate that instead of finding these little band-aids to put over their large gaping wounds, that we put some traction into solving this issue,” Lutchmedial stated. She said retirement does not hit any department by surprise. She called for action to be taken against supervisors who are not fulfilling their mandate and for the amendment to the Police Service regulations and Defence Force regulations to facilitate the payment of pensions.
She said people who stay in the Public Service already forgo the opportunity to make a lot more money in the private sector. She cited sectors such as the legal and medical fraternity, and management, as examples where the income differential was particularly high. Therefore, she said, it was really disappointing that the endemic problems associated with the payment of pensions, identified in 2018, had not been addressed.
She also called on the Government to scrap the life certificates for pensioners, saying that it was burdensome. She said she could not see why death certificates were not automatically sent to the Ministry of Social Development in 2022.
“Digitisation is nice to say, but if you are not treating with real societal problems and issues being faced by the population then you are just spending money for things that aren’t solving real problems,” Lutchmedial stated.
“What is the real problem? Elderly people and pensioners are lining up outside offices to bring in documentation,” Lutchmedial stated.
Focus on OJT
On the issue of the amendment to the Corporate Taxes Act for payment of the apprenticeship allowance to any company that incurs expenditure in the hiring of young persons, who have completed secondary school for an apprenticeship training programme with that company, Lutchmedial lamented that the OJT programme was not getting the attention it deserved.
She said a lot of people had benefited from the OJT programme. She said while there should be private sector participation in training young people to get into the workplace, it was more difficult to regulate. “What we don’t want to happen is that young people between the ages of 16 and 25, being hired in positions in the private sector and the State, allow these companies to access a financial benefit in the form of a tax concession, but people are graduating out of these programmes not learning anything that is meaningful,” she said.
She said while everyone has to start somewhere she did not want a system where young people are being trained to be “gofers” for the higher-ups or where they are exploited.
Opposition Senator Damien Lyder said the Government choked access to a programme that worked (the OJT programme) and brought this measure which would not benefit the employees in this economy. He said the apprenticeship period was one year under this new programme whereas it was two years under the OJT. “It seems like this measure would only be accessible to big companies...It would not result in remedying the problem of young unemployment and would result in more State resources being wasted on a programme that is not as important as the existing OJT model,” he said.
He criticised the measures in the Finance Bill and said many of the measures, such as the one-time payment of a tax credit of $50,000 to manufacturing companies approved by the Minister of Trade and Industry would benefit big business as opposed to small and medium businesses... On the amendment of the Petroleum Taxes Act to encourage onshore drilling, Lyder said the Government was responsible for the decimation of onshore drilling and for the decline in the oil sector generally. He said the only bright spark in onshore drilling was Touchstone, which received its licence from the UNC government.
“The Finance Bill is a failure for the citizens of this country and for the small and medium businesses that have been providing employment while keeping this economy from tipping over,” he said.
He said the minor adjustment in tax holidays was no consolation to 6,000 companies that had shut down in 2020 and 2021.