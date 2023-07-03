Temporary Opposition Senator Karunaa Bisramsingh said the legislation to abolish preliminary enquiries looks good on paper but, in reality, it will be creating another set of backlogs.
Bisramsingh, an attorney, was speaking on Friday in the Senate, at the Red House in Port of Spain, during debate of the Administration of Justice (Indictable Proceedings (Amendment) Bill, 2023 which seeks to provide for the abolition of preliminary enquiries and for the conduct of initial and sufficiency hearings by a master of the High Court.
She said although this bill appears good for the reduction in time in having indictments filed, it may not be so in reality.
“What this bill does is it just moves the bottleneck from the Magistrates’ Court to the High Court. So we will have all the indictable matters before masters in the High Court and then awaiting trial before the judge,” she said.
Bisramsingh said the legislation will be removing the “kink in the hose” from the Magistrates Court and creating another “kink” at the High Court.
She questioned why the wheel was being reinvented in hopes that it fixes the criminal justice system when efforts should be made to address and fix the real issues that plague the system.
The bill, she said, in isolation will not work and other measures need to be implemented in the criminal justice system.
She said measures like more masters, judges, prosecutors and courts are required.
“I don’t want to hear how many masters were appointed and how many judges were appointed when in reality that figure does not represent how many masters and how many judges came to the criminal arena,” she said.
“We have the civil division and the family division where some of this manpower went. How many times we have to hear the DPP begging for prosecutors,” she added.
Bisramsingh said that the DPP’s office is in a deplorable state.
She noted that the Government implemented the Public Defenders Department (PDD) which was able to supplement the very small defence attorney bar and this department is highly functioning. This, she said, was a good measure.
She acknowledged that the Government heard the cries that matters were being kept back and taking too long because the criminal bar was too small and it was the same handful of attorneys in matters and these attorneys could only do one trial at a time.
“So that problem and that clog in the criminal justice system was addressed,” she said.
Bisramsingh questioned when the issue of the lack of prosecutors was going to be dealt with.
“I have appeared before masters many times and there are no prosecutors because why? The prosecutor is engaged in a trial before a judge,” she said.
“So no prosecutors available to appear before the master to progress that matter. I know this bill seeks to have police prosecutors conduct sufficiency hearings as well as State prosecutors from DPP office,” she added.
She noted that this was already the case with preliminary enquiries- where police prosecutors conduct a matters before the magistrates and there are still backlogs. The bill was passed with the support of the Government and Independent senators.
The six Opposition senators abstained.