An appeal is being made today for National Security Minister Stuart Young to grant permission to use helicopters in the continued search for missing diver Reinaldo Novoa.
Dr Catherine Mungalsingh penned an open letter to Minister pleading with him to intervene as time is of essence to find Novoa who went missing at sea since Sunday afternoon after diving off the coast of Mayaro.
Mungalsingh, who lives in the United Kingdom, told the Express that the airguard needs Young's approval for use of this country's grounded helicopters which can be more effective in the search.
She said she hopes to reach Young via the assistance of the media as she is not in Trinidad.
She said the family is hopeful that Novoa is alive.
"As you are aware, our beloved Father and Retired Nurse Reinaldo Novoa who shared the same compassion as doctors and nurses who are looking after those in this COVID pandemic went missing on Sunday 9th November 2020 at 4pm," she stated.
"We have a big push today as those experienced diving colleagues with their expertise are convinced based on his dive he is still on the sea surface and alive with the equipment he had, 2 buoyancy devices," she added.
"Time is of the essence as you know. We are at a barricade today. Yesterday weather was so poor visualisation was difficult for planes and helicopters," she stated.
"Today planes are of little help and the experts in your divisions Air guard and Trinidad and Tobago coastguard say they need your approval for use of helicopters which in their opinion is the best hope of finding Reinaldo at this junction," she stated.
"Please support this cause. Please help us with your approval only you now have the power to change an outcome at this juncture. We thank you for all your help" stated Mungalsingh.
Novoa, a retired nurse and pharmacy representative went missing off the coast of Mayaro whilst doing an open dive on Sunday.
His wife, Jasema Mungalsingh told the Express on Monday morning that Novoa is an experienced diver and went out to sea on Sunday with a boat man.
She said the boat man said Novoa made the dive but he (boat man) later lost sight of the floatation device attached to Novoa because of the high waves.
Mungalsingh said the boat man returned to shore without Novoa and made a report of him missing.
The search continues today as the family pray and hope that he is found alive.
Novoa's daughter in law Bianca Mungalsingh has been holding online prayer sessions and expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support.
"Yesterday so many people came together - pilots, divers, fishermen, people with boats and other officials and experts - people who don't all know each other, but worked excellently together to coordinate the search for him. Today, we are at it again and are filled with even more hope, encouragement and energy than we were yesterday, fuelled by the prayers of thousands who have shared our pleas for help, commented on our posts, joined us in prayer and encouraged us," she stated.
"We've heard enough of his (Novoa's) stories, he loves telling stories and is great at it, about how he's conquered the wild and we know these things don't scare him. We believe he's still out there, still alive, and we will search and pray until we find him and we invite anyone who can help to join in the efforts, and anyone who can pray, to pray with us," she added.