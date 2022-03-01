Before any investigation begins, Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd must first suspend its chairman, general manager, and terminal operations and maintenance managers, if the findings are to be credible.
And a union representative, the Occupational Health and Safety’s chief inspector, and someone from the family of the lost divers, must be part of the fact-finding mission.
This was stated by president general of the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) Ancel Roget who responded yesterday to the announcement by Energy Minister Stuart Young that an independent panel would be assembled to find out how five underwater welders were sucked into a 30-inch crude oil pipeline in the waters off Pointe-a- Pierre last Friday afternoon.
One of those men, Christopher Boodram, was rescued by volunteer divers who were prevented from going into the pipeline a second time to find the other men.
On Sunday night, without the knowledge of the grieving families, Paria’s chairman Newman George, general manager Mushtaq Mohammed, and terminal operations manager Collin Piper called a news conference where they announced that the missing men were dead, and that the matter had moved from a rescue to a recovery operation, based on the advice of experts.
However, the management team and Minister Young could not say how it was determined that the men were dead, and up to last night, relatives still believed that Kazim Ali Jr, Yusuf Henry, Rishi Nagassar, and Fyzal Kurban were alive.
“We still continue to hold out hope, and pray that by some miracle there can be some semblance of survival…While we have been doing that, they (Paria) have written off those men,” said Roget, who asked why the experts did not themselves try a rescue.
He also asked that George account for his whereabouts on Saturday when Young was meeting with the families.
Roget said that Paria should have adopted international best practice and suspend the management team pending the outcome of the probe.
Golf in Tobago
The Express was informed that George was in Tobago on Friday, participating in the 18th Scarborough Cup and Junior Drive Chip and Putt competition.
According to tournament spokesperson Haroon Joseph, George withdrew from the tournament and returned to Trinidad, having completed his Day 1 scorecard.
A Government official also said yesterday George was in Tobago for the weekend. When the accident occurred he got a booking and returned on Saturday, cancelling his Monday booking, the official said, adding that George has been with Paris officials continuously since then.
The Express also asked Paria to explain George’s absence until Sunday night.
Paria responded at 4.30 p.m, stating: “Operations to recover the bodies of Fyzal Kurban, Rishi Nagassar, Yusuf Henry and Kazim Ali Jnr, commenced this morning. The families of the divers were notified as soon as the efforts began and Paria is taking all precautions to respectfully recover the men.”
Roget’s timeline
Minister Young said yesterday that he had obtained a report giving the chronology of events involving the divers from the time they disappeared on Friday afternoon.
Roget said his union had also investigated and gave the following timeline of events on Friday as follows:
* 2 p.m.: the five divers went into the water.
* 3 p.m.: suction was observed on the water’s surface. The standby diver went down but could not find the men.
* 5.30 p.m.: family members went into the pipeline despite an attempt to prevent them.
Christopher Boodram was rescued and by 6p.m. he was at the hospital being treated.
* 7 p.m.: remote cameras and divers arrived at the site. “All this time, the (missing) men could have been saved,” Roget said.
* 11 a.m. Saturday: a remote vehicle entered the pipe and reached 100 feet into the line.
* Midday Saturday: meeting with the family members and Minister Young held, where the family was told a rescue effort was being mobilised within two hours, Roget said.
* By 5p.m. family members were hearing nothing further from the company.
* At 9.30 p.m. Roget said chairman Newman George joined the response team at Pointe-a-Pierre.
* 10.30 p.m.: reports emerge that the rescue operation out at sea was being stalled because of a lack of permits.
* 2 a.m. Sunday: there was a setback when a crane malfunctioned while lifting the hyperbaric chamber over the pipe in which the men disappeared.
* By 10 a.m. Sunday, there were protests outside Paria’s facilities, that continued all day.
* 8 p.m. Sunday: the management team was hosting a press conference, saying the missing men were all dead.