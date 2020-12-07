SHAUN SIEUNARINESINGH was struck by a vehicle driven by a senior police officer in Gasparillo on Saturday.
He succumbed to his injuries.
The incident happened around 1.10 p.m. near his home and close to Mona’s Transport and Hardware Ltd, the business place owned by his parents.
A police report stated that a 56-year-old Special Reserve ASP of Claxton Bay was driving his Nissan Frontier along Bonne Aventure Road, Gasparillo when Sieunarinesingh, 43, who began crossing the roadway near Ramdass Street Junction, was struck.
Sieunarinesingh was taken by ambulance to San Fernando General Hospital where he subsequently died, the report stated.