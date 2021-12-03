A SENIOR employee at the Inland Revenue Division has been charged with the misappropriation of $1.49 million and multiple counts of falsification of government records
Those offences allegedly took place between March last year and February this year and represented a portion of income tax payment received from the public at the division’s Government Plaza in Port of Spain.
The accused, Lystra Irving, was employed at the location and held the supervisory position of accounting assistant at the cashier’s unit during the period when the funds were allegedly misappropriated.
She was charged on Thursday by Insp Cornelius Samuel of the Fraud Squad and was granted bail by Justice of the Peace Abrahim Ali that same day in the sum of $1.5 million.
She is scheduled to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate on January 11.
Irving, who had been a public servant for the past 20 years, was charged on the advice of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) with misbehaviour in public office involving the falsification of government records and the misappropriation of the funds.
Additionally, she also faces multiple counts of money laundering under the Proceeds of Crime Act.
Information received from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) stated that in January, senior auditors at the division detected several discrepancies with the accounting entries and came to the realisation that a certain amount of tax revenue could not be accounted for. A report was then made to the Fraud Squad.
Inspector Samuel led a team of officers who seized certain hard copy and electronic records from the Inland Revenue Division, as well as records from the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago. They carried out an extensive forensic audit in which a number of public officers at the division and the Central Bank participated in interviews conducted by the investigative team.