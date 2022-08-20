ku

The divers: Christopher Boodram, Fyzal Kurban, Rishi Nagassar, Kazim Ali Jr and Yusuf Henry. Only Boodram (at left) made it out.

The first procedural hearing of the Commission of Enquiry into the circumstances leading to and surrounding the deaths of four divers on February 25 at Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd in Pointe-a-Pierre is scheduled to take place between September 7 and September 8.

This was stated via a press release signed by representatives of the Commission of Enquiry into this incident, including its chairman Jerome Lynch QC, and commissioner Gregory Wilson.

The procedural hearing will be held at Level 11, Tower D, International Waterfront Centre, 1A Wrightson Road, Port of Spain.

This hearing will be open to members of the public and to the media.

Members of the public are reminded that the commission’s Procedural Rules can be accessed on the commission’s website www.coe2022.com.

This site also allows access to the commission’s procedural rules and provides contact details for the commission’s secretariat.

The commission was set up to investigate the February 25 incident that led to the deaths of four of the five LMCS Ltd divers who were contracted by the State-owned Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd to do underwater maintenance on a sea pipe.

The divers—Fyzal Kurban, Rishi Nagassar, Yusuf Henry and Kazim Ali Jnr—were killed after being sucked into a 32-inch underwater pipeline.

The commission was originally headed by Justice Dennis Morrison, QC, who was appointed on April 22. Morrison, however, resigned from the position a month later, citing personal reasons.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Suriname offers land for food production

Suriname offers land for food production

Suriname is making land available for agricultural production.

AS the Caribbean Community (Caricom) pushes ahead with its target of reducing its US$5 billion food import bill by 25 per cent by 2025, President of Suriname Chandrikapersad Santokhi yesterday announced that his country will make land available for agricultural production, fostering partnerships between Surinamese and other Caribbean producers and processors.

PSA: Stop ‘callous’ ban

PSA: Stop ‘callous’ ban

WORKERS’ lives matter and the Government must desist and reverse the scrap-iron exports ban which is currently in effect for six months.

So said Public Services Association (PSA) president Leroy Baptiste.

Speaking with the Express yesterday, Baptiste said that this decision taken by the Government is very harsh and they must study how these workers would be taking care of themselves and their families during this six-month ban.

Recommended for you