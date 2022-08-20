The first procedural hearing of the Commission of Enquiry into the circumstances leading to and surrounding the deaths of four divers on February 25 at Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd in Pointe-a-Pierre is scheduled to take place between September 7 and September 8.
This was stated via a press release signed by representatives of the Commission of Enquiry into this incident, including its chairman Jerome Lynch QC, and commissioner Gregory Wilson.
The procedural hearing will be held at Level 11, Tower D, International Waterfront Centre, 1A Wrightson Road, Port of Spain.
This hearing will be open to members of the public and to the media.
Members of the public are reminded that the commission’s Procedural Rules can be accessed on the commission’s website www.coe2022.com.
This site also allows access to the commission’s procedural rules and provides contact details for the commission’s secretariat.
The commission was set up to investigate the February 25 incident that led to the deaths of four of the five LMCS Ltd divers who were contracted by the State-owned Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd to do underwater maintenance on a sea pipe.
The divers—Fyzal Kurban, Rishi Nagassar, Yusuf Henry and Kazim Ali Jnr—were killed after being sucked into a 32-inch underwater pipeline.
The commission was originally headed by Justice Dennis Morrison, QC, who was appointed on April 22. Morrison, however, resigned from the position a month later, citing personal reasons.