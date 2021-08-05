A 63-year-old man, who was charged with touching a 14-year-old boy’s private parts, was denied bail when he appeared before a Princes Town Magistrate on Tuesday.
The accused, who is unemployed and resides in St. Mary’s Village, Moruga, will reappear before the Court on August 30.
He currently has four pending matters of sexual penetration and touching of children.
The man was charged with one count of sexual touching of a child on August 3rd following an investigation by WPC Alexander, of the Southern Division Child Protection Unit (CPU), into a police report in which a 14-year-old boy reported that a man sexually touched him while at home.
The boy told police that on a date between December 1st and 31st 2019, he was at home, when a man, who is a family friend, touched and squeezed his private parts.
The investigation, headed by W/Superintendent of Police, Claire Guy-Alleyne, and supervised by Sgt (Ag.) Baptiste, resulted in the charge being laid against the suspect.