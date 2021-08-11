JULES JOHN ARJOON the man convicted for kidnapping, rape, robbery and manslaughter in matters connected to three women he picked up while pretending to be a PH driver, has appealed his 27 year sentence.
Arjoon, now 39 years old, appeared virtually yesterday before Justices Alice Yorke-Soo Hon, Mark Mohammed and Gillian Lucky.
Arjoon entered guilty pleas back in 2018 and was sentenced to 27 years and one month in prison. The sentences of one year and one month, 16 years and ten years, were ordered to run consecutively for the separate offences against the three women.
In his written submissions, defence attorney Rajiv Persad said that the sentences were unreasonable because they were consecutive sentences. He also said that the judge had not taken into account the mitigating factors.
At the virtual hearing, Persad said that the judge had been excessive. He added that the judge’s starting point of 21 years for the manslaughter charge had been too high.
Prosecutor Travers Sinanan however countered that the judge was correct in imposing consecutive sentences and that that sentences were not harsh and oppressive. He said manslaughter and rape carry lifetime sentences and the judge started with a term of years. Sinanan said that the consecutive sentences reflected the overall criminality of the offences which he described as callous and heinous in nature. He added that there were three incidents which happened within the space of a month, were unrelated although similar in nature and the victims did not know each other.
Arjoon was to be sentenced on one indictment back in 2018 and asked for the others to be considered. He was given the relevant discounts at sentencing, Sinanan said.
The Appeal Court judges asked for further submissions to be made by the attorneys for the defence and State on the issue of the totality principle which is considered when sentencing for more than one offence. They also asked for submissions on concurrent sentencing where prison terms are served at the same time and consecutive sentencing where jail time is served one period after the other.
Soo-Hon said this is the first time the Court of Appeal is going to be looking at these issues. She said they were important principles for guidance for High Court judges in passing sentence, particularly as nowadays a lot of indictment allude to more than one offence.
The appeal was adjourned to October 26.
The crimes
It was on April 28 2005 that Arjoon picked up accountant Mary Baldeo-Waheed. She asked to be dropped at Library Corner, San Fernando and sat in the back seat.
Along the way, to prevent her from panicking as he diverted from the route, Arjoon told her he was going to pick up his daughter. As he drove, the woman spoke to Arjoon who did not respond. While along the M2 Ring Road, Baldeo-Waheed opened the door and jumped out the back seat of the moving Ford Laser.
People assisted Baldeo-Waheed while the car drove off. She was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where she later died from massive blunt force head trauma.
Arjoon was charged with manslaughter.
At the time Arjoon picked up Baldeo-Waheed, he had another woman in the car trunk. She entered the car at Harris Promenade, San Fernando. Arjoon took her to a gravel road where he robbed her of a bank card, $35 cash and her cellular phone. Arjoon threatened to blow off her brains if she gave him the wrong number for her bank card. He also showed her a female wallet which contained pictures of children and told her that he had killed the owner of that purse.
Arjooon went to the gravel road where he ordered the woman out the trunk. He blamed her for causing another woman’s death as she had given him the wrong number for her card. He told her she had a choice of either engaging in fellatio or being raped. She told him that she just did not want to die.
He raped her twice and drove off without her.
On May 24 2005 Arjoon picked up another woman in Marabella and took her to the M2 Ring Road where he robbed her of a $1,000 cellular phone and her wallet. He also requested the PIN number for her bank card. She attempted to escape but Arjoon grabbed her an ordered her into the car truck. Arjoon had a knife and she kicked him. He cut off her clothes. She escaped from the trunk and remembered being naked on the road. She was assisted by a passer-by.
Two months later Arjoon was arrested at a house in Erin. He apologized and said he had a bad childhood and needed help. He told the police. “Better allyuh kill me and done.”
Arjoon was never granted bail and has been in custody since his 2005 arrest.