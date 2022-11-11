SELF-CONFESSED serial rapist Kester Benjamin will be serving just under five more years in prison before being released into the free world.
And he has been urged by the High Court to continue working towards reforming himself so that when he is released, he will not remain a person whom the rest of society “would have to frown on in the future”.
Benjamin was yesterday sentenced by Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds, eight months after he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a then-17-year-old girl and unlawfully detaining her for the purpose of a sexual assault.
Those offences took place in August 2007, after the victim entered a vehicle that was supposedly a “PH” taxi driven by Benjamin, to be taken to her Diego Martin home.
He had pleaded guilty to the offences in March after his attorneys and those for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) arrived at a plea agreement.
The plea deal was that if he were to plead guilty to the offences, he would serve a maximum term of 20 years’ imprisonment for the sexual assault charge, and ten years on the charge of unlawful detention.
While the court endorsed the agreement, Benjamin was ordered to serve only four years, nine months and 16 days behind bars.
This was so, given that the court took into consideration that he had been in custody since 2008. He also benefited from a one-third deduction from the 20-year sentence based on the guilty pleas.
In addition to the remaining time to serve, Benjamin was ordered to register as a sex offender within seven days of his release. He was further ordered to report to the Four Roads Police Station six times per year for the next ten years.
In passing sentence, Justice Ramsumair-Hinds pointed out that Benjamin had four previous convictions for similar offences.
‘Extreme sexual perversion’
At a previous hearing, he admitted he suffered from “extreme sexual perversion”—but for the past ten years, he had been attending therapy sessions to overcome the condition.
The facts of the case are that on the day in question, the girl entered the taxi in Port of Spain, to be taken to her home.
She paid Benjamin the fee, and he informed her that he had to pick up his wife and daughters in Blue Basin, Diego Martin, and that following this, he would drop her home.
But as time went by and Benjamin began suspiciously speaking on his phone, the girl became concerned and telephoned a friend.
Benjamin then drove to an area and parked his car. As the girl was about to call her uncle, Benjamin slapped the phone away and forced her to perform oral sex on him. This lasted for about three seconds and the victim begged him not to rape her.
But as he was about to do so, a marked police vehicle was driving by and noticed Benjamin “struggling” in the back seat.
The victim yelled out and this further aroused the suspicion of the officers, who then detained Benjamin, saving the victim from being further sexually assaulted.
Forgiven Benjamin
In March, the victim, in her victim impact statement, said she has since forgiven Benjamin but up to this day she still experiences “all types of emotions” because of the assault.
In her statement, she said after the incident occurred, she had to stop her academic studies because of the trauma she suffered.
Every time news surfaced of another woman being abducted, including that of 18-year-old Ashanti Riley and 23-year-old court clerk Andrea Bharatt, the woman said she would mentally be taken back to the night of August 29, 2007, when she was assaulted but was fortunate enough to escape.
Both Riley and Bharatt were murdered after being abducted.
With the victim’s consent, the court also allowed Benjamin to address the woman.
“I am sorry to hear that you had to abandon your studies and so on because of me. That part of the statement really impacted on me and I don’t know if, when I am out, I can help through the court to offer financial support when I start to work to help you if you decide to go back,” he said.
“If it is possible if I can pay some kind of money through the court because it was wrong for me to do what I did that day. There is absolutely no explanation or excuse for it. Please find it in your heart in some way, maybe not now, to forgive me for that, and I assure you if the court gives me the chance, something like this will not happen again,” Benjamin said.
Benjamin stated it was his intention that whenever he is released from prison, to become a counsellor and assist other men who may be suffering from “the disease”.
He was represented by attorney Raphael Morgan from the Public Defenders Department, while Assistant DPP Danielle Thompson appeared on behalf of the State.