Seven people were arrested and officers recovered two stolen vehicles, following several robberies.
In the first incident, officers responded to a report of a robbery around 7:45 p.m. on December 29, where an Endeavour Gardens resident was relieved of his Toyota Hilux by assailants. Officers of the Central Division Emergency Response Patrol (CD-ERP) and the Central Division Task Force (CDTF) recovered the vehicle approximately 30 minutes after the incident, along Soogrim Trace, West Endeavour. The suspects managed to escape the officers.
Approximately two hours later, around 10:15p.m., officers responded to a report of robbery in the Carlsen Field area where a motorist was relieved of his Nissan Wingroad wagon. Officers of the CDTF, CD-ERP with the Freeport Criminal Investigations Department (CID) responded. Just over an hour later, the vehicle was found by an ERP team, abandoned at Thompson Road, Carlsen Field. Three suspects were seen fleeing into another vehicle. An all-points bulletin was put out and the vehicle was intercepted in the Enterprise area. One suspect was detained by the officers.
Officers were also in pursuit of three suspects following a robbery/home invasion incident in the Freeport area. Around 10:45 p.m. a report was made of three assailants entering a home and relieving the residents of cash and valuables and escaping in a silver Toyota Yaris vehicle. Following a coordinated exercise, the vehicle was intercepted and the men detained by CDTF officers in the Chase village area.
Another three suspects were detained following separate robbery incidents in the Endeavour and Cunupia areas.
According to reports, in both incidents, the crimes were perpetrated by three assailants who escaped in a silver Nissan Wingroad wagon. Twenty minutes after the report was received, the vehicle was intercepted on the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway in the vicinity of Chase Village and the suspects detained.
The exercises were coordinated by acting Cpl Jaikaran.