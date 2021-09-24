Four women were among seven people arrested by police in an anti-crime exercise in Chaguanas on Thursday.
The four were detained for varying offences of possession of ammunition, marijuana, and cocaine.
The five-hour exercise saw the police team seizing a Smith and Wesson .38 Special revolver, seven rounds of .38 ammunition, 213 grammes of marijuana and 137.3 grammes of cocaine.
Police the arrested were a 42-year-old woman, of Chaguanas, for possession of a firearm and ammunition, a 30-year-old man, and a 43-year-old woman, both of Chaguanas for possession of 213 grammes of marijuana; a 30-year-old man, and 33-year-old woman both of Carapachaima, for possession of 136 grammes of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking; a 31-year-old woman, of Chaguanas, for possession of one gramme of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking; and a 37-year-old man, of Maraval, on robbery enquires.
The operation was executed by personnel from the Central Division Task Force Area North, Chaguanas Criminal Investigations Department, Chaguanas Police Station Foot Patrol, and the Canine Units.
The public is encouraged to continue providing information on illegal firearms as the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service remains steadfast in its target of removing 1,000 more firearms off the streets by year’s end.