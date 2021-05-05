Trinidad and Tobago’s parallel healthcare system, established in March of last year to treat with Covid-19 cases, finds itself on the verge of being overwhelmed within seven days.
This was the revelation made by the Ministry of Health’s Principal Medical Officer, Dr Maryam Abdool Richards at Wednesday’s virtual Covid-19 press conference.
According to Richards, there has been an increasing trend with respect to hospital occupancy, which she noted is very concerning.
“On Monday our overall hospital occupancy was 48 per cent. On May 4 we saw an increase to 50 per cent, and yesterday afternoon we had an increase to 58 per cent. So we’ve seen a two per cent increase and then an eight per cent increase, and these increases are in spite of measures to increase the capacity of hospital beds.
“Our ward occupancy rates have increased within 24 hours from 50 per cent to 60 per cent, which is a 10 per cent increase. And our ICU (Intensive Care Unit) rates have decreased from 50 per cent to 40 per cent.”
She stated that the decrease in ICU rates was not due to the discharge of patients at the step-down facilities but unfortunately due to the death of patients.
“And yet again, I would like to emphasize as I did in previous conferences, that the clinical pattern or the clinical course for patients, that is how patients are treated in the hospitals and the severity of their conditions, has become worse. We have seen a trend in which persons with mild or less critical illness, are being hospitalized for up to five days, or somewhere between the range of three and five days. And we are seeing also that persons presenting themselves, for example to the Couva Hospital and Multi Training facility and to the Scarborough Hospital, are even more ill and are requiring ICU and HDU (High Dependency Unit) care.”
Richards said that such persons are required to stay in hospital for anywhere between 12 and 21 days according to their latest statistics from May 1, and that it was representative in terms of the High Dependency Units occupancy, which increased overnight from 40 per cent to 70 per cent.
In expressing the current status in terms of supply and demand mechanics, Richard said, “The demand for hospital beds has been increasing. Now there are limited resources in terms of the hospital beds, and I would like to remind the population as I did on Monday, that a bed is not merely a bed.
“A bed consists of the nurses, the doctors, the supporting staff, for example lab services that have to do laboratory tests on a daily basis, the provision of personal protective equipment-the face masks etc. Additionally, limiting factors include the medication to treat patients,” Richards said, and noted that there is a global supply/demand challenge for the receipt of this sort of medication regionally and locally.
“As well, even the ambulance services. We do not want to overwhelm our ambulance services. If you have a relative or if you yourself require hospitalisation for a condition like a heart attack, we would not want the ambulance services to be overwhelmed by transporting Covid-19 patients. So again, I would like to remind the population that a bed is not simply a bed.
She said as of May 1, the Ministry of Health has activated an additional 115 beds and have also transitioned the Augustus Long Hospital from a suspected cases hospital to a confirmed case hospital.
“We are imploring the population to decrease this demand for beds by basically adhering to public health interventions.
“Now I know that over the last three days there has been a focus in terms of hospital occupancy levels and a concern about the number of days that we will have hospital beds for. Just to give you an update about this sort of concerning pattern, there are currently 542 beds available with supporting staff. And if all things are equal, meaning our staff continue at the numbers that they are continuing, that we have all the equipment in place, supportive and otherwise, that our ambulance system is not overwhelmed, which we were close to on Thursday night, we will have only 226 spaces available, which gives us seven days to full occupancy.”
She noted that as of 9am this morning, there are 316 patients in hospital, which represents a significant increase from the 264 patients previously.
“As I indicated previously, 14 per cent of persons who are confirmed as Covid positive require treatment in a hospital centre. Only six per cent of those persons are discharged on a daily basis. And I would like to bring the point of the gravity of the situation in terms of the number of days that someone stays in hospital. It’s not a two-day turnaround, it can be anywhere between five days and 21 days, sometimes even longer.
“At this current rate and given our hospital occupancy levels, we will run out of hospital beds or use all our hospital beds within seven days. And this really defeats the purpose of the parallel healthcare system,” she said.
Noting that the parallel healthcare system was instituted on March 12, 2020, with two beds at the Caura Hospital, and has now increased to 1,700 beds, Richards stated that 542 of those beds are dedicated to the treatment and the medical management of ill Covid-19 patients.
“We continue to have our quarantine sites as well as our step-down facilities that account for the remaining, on average, 1,200 bed spaces.
Stating that the management of Covid-19 is not merely a treatment aspect but a two-prong approach which involves the public health measures, Richards stressed that the behaviour of the population and the public health measures fell outside of the remit of the Ministry of Health.
“On the media on Monday evening, we were very concerned over scenes on Ariapita Avenue where they were congregation of persons, the improper use of face masks, and this was aired on mainstream media, this is not hearsay.
“We would like to implore, I am begging on behalf of the Government, on behalf of all frontline workers who have been working tirelessly since February of last year, on behalf of the Ministry of Health and Ministry of National Security, for all members of the population to please adhere to the Covid-19 mitigation measures, Covid-19 prevention measures, please let’s avoid co-mingling.
She said co-mingling and congregating are the dirtiest words in the health sector right now because the mixing and congregating of persons continue to be the main risk factor in the spread of Covid-19.
“Young people, we’re seeing deaths, and sudden deaths, from the 30s onward. Please don’t think you’re immune. This concept of a bubble that I’ve been hearing touted around does not work, different persons from different households carry different exposure risks.
Richards noted that for young people to say that they’re liming with the same group of persons while they’re interacting with persons at the supermarkets or at their workplace, means that they have a different level of exposure.
“Young people tend to have mild or no symptoms. You could be a carrier of Covid-19 and you will take this to your friends’ home and to your friends’ parents’ home. Let’s please avoid this congregation and co-mingling or gathering of persons,” Richards said.