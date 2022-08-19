Seven men were arrested on Thursday night during protest action against the six-month ban on scrap and old metal exports.
The men between the ages of 20 to 41 who work in the scrap iron industry, were arrested in the Claxton Bay area.
Officers of the Southern Division Task Force were on patrol between 8 p.m. and midnight when they were alerted to a protest incident involving scrap iron dealers and workers at Cedar Hill Road, Claxton Bay, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
The officers responded and apprehended seven men, all from the area, for disorderly behaviour and resisting arrest.
Several other people who were present at the protest eluded capture, the post said.
Investigations are ongoing.