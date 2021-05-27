illegal immigrants

Seven illegal immigrants travelling in a vehicle in Moruga during curfew hours on Wednesday night were arrested by police.

Officers attached to the Southern Division Task Force (SDTF) were conducting an exercise when they observed a blue Serena motor vehicle along the Moruga Main Road.

When the vehicle was intercepted several people alighted from the vehicle and ran in different directions.

Police officers chased the suspects and arrested seven Spanish-speaking nationals who are believed to have entered the country illegally.

They were sent for medical assessment and will be handed over to the Immigration Division for further processing.

Investigations into this case are ongoing.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Covid victim remembered as ‘gentle giant’ at funeral

Covid victim remembered as ‘gentle giant’ at funeral

Covid-19 victim Dr Shival Sieunarine was yesterday remembered at his funeral service as a gentle giant.

Sieunarine, 33, died at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC), Mt Hope, on May 8.

He was said to have rapidly deteriorated after experiencing respiratory distress. He did not work at the EWMSC. However, his passing was confirmed by the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) chief executive, Davlin Thomas.

+2
Security officer, cop die from virus

Security officer, cop die from virus

The deaths of a police officer and a security officer have brought Tobago’s Covid death toll to ten.

Haile Miller, 38, who worked at the ANR Robinson International Airport, died from Covid-19 on Wednesday, while PC Daniel died at the Scarborough General Hospital yesterday afternoon.

15 more deaths push toll to 440

15 more deaths push toll to 440

The Covid-19 death toll now stands at 440, with the deaths of 15 more people yesterday.

The Ministry of Health reported the deaths in its daily update yesterday evening.

One of the new deaths occurred in Tobago. The Tobago Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development disclosed that the patient was a 38-year-old male with co-morbidities.

Not all businesses want tighter curfew

Not all businesses want tighter curfew

Several business groups yesterday voiced disagreement with a recommendation for the current curfew of 9 p.m.-to-5 a.m. be shifted to 6 p.m.-to-6 a.m.

Head of the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association Gregory Aboud suggested the amended curfew during a virtual meeting of business groups and chambers with Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young and Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon on Wednesday.

+5
Family devastated by pandemic

Family devastated by pandemic

There are families in Trinidad and Tobago so impacted by the economic downturn due to the Covid-19 pandemic that they don’t know where their next meal is coming from.

One such story is that of a family of six living in squalor in Golconda, on the outskirts of the city of San Fernando.