Seven illegal immigrants travelling in a vehicle in Moruga during curfew hours on Wednesday night were arrested by police.
Officers attached to the Southern Division Task Force (SDTF) were conducting an exercise when they observed a blue Serena motor vehicle along the Moruga Main Road.
When the vehicle was intercepted several people alighted from the vehicle and ran in different directions.
Police officers chased the suspects and arrested seven Spanish-speaking nationals who are believed to have entered the country illegally.
They were sent for medical assessment and will be handed over to the Immigration Division for further processing.
Investigations into this case are ongoing.