Six police officers were promoted to the rank of sergeant and one officer to the rank of inspector on Monday.
It is the tenth promotion ceremony that Acting Commissioner of Police (CoP) Mc Donald Jacob presided over. So far, 312 officers have been promoted, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
Jacob said, "It is a joyous occasion whenever officers are promoted to a higher rank." He added that the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service has been making all efforts to promote its officers as promotion is motivating, and motivated officers help the institution.
“Look within and make the change,” said the Acting CoP, at the brief promotion ceremony held at the Police Administration Building, Port of Spain.
The CoP reminded the officers of four significant themes, which will serve them well - to be reminded that they play a pivotal role as law enforcers, maintain their supervisory powers, continue to learn, and keep up to date with the law.
The post said that the promotions demonstrated the CoP and the TTPS Executive members commitment to the strategic priority of developing effective leaders.
Assistant Acting Superintendent of Police Ishmael Pitt gave congratulatory remarks on behalf of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Social and Welfare Association (TTPSSWA). He encouraged the officers to serve with P.R.I.D.E. as he reminded them that the role they perform is critical to the welfare of officers.
Also present at the ceremony were Assistant Commissioner of Police Ramnarine Samaroo, Senior Superintendent of Police Sherma Maynard- Wilson, and Inspector Michelle Lewis, Public Information Officer.