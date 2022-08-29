Two men were arrested in the Southern Division in relation to kidnapping and robbery with violence.
The men, ages 29 and 28 both of Golconda, were held following an incident on Thursday in the Ste Madeleine area.
In another incident, a 21-year-old of Valencia was arrested by officers of the Valencia Criminal Investigations Department for robbery with aggravation and interfering with a vehicle. The arrest followed investigations into a report of robbery with aggravation in the area on August 24, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
Also, a 32-year-old and a 34-year-old both of Sangre Grande, were arrested for robbery with aggravation following a report of robbery in the Manzanilla area on August 26.
And, an intelligence-led exercise conducted by officers of the Stolen Vehicles Squad in the Central Division between the hours of 2.10 p.m. and 5.30 p.m., on August 27, resulted in the recovery of a motor vehicle in the Chaguanas area. The vehicle was reported stolen in the San Juan area on August 16. Arrests are expected soon in connection with the matter, the police’s post said.