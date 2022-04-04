A man was arrested after several items were stolen from a house left to “air out” by its owner.
The homeowner told Southern Division officers on Friday that he left the windows and doors open at his Mon Repos house and went away. He returned to discover several items missing. Following enquiries, officers found a stolen television, Toolcraft welding plant and a Powermaster battery at a house at Circular Courts, Vistabella. A man was arrested.
An anti-crime exercise was also conducted in Mon Repos on Friday, during which search warrants were executed. The exercise led to the arrest of four suspects on enquiries into larceny and one suspect for unlawful possession.
Southern Division officers also arrested a 32-year-old man from Cocoyea in connection with an incident of breaking and larceny which occurred on January 8, at a bar at Dallas Avenue, Cocoyea Village, San Fernando.
Also, at around 12.15 pm on Sunday, a motor vehicle was taken at gunpoint in Brazil Village. Members of the Northern Division Task Force carried out an exercise based on technology and intelligence, where they quickly intercepted and detained a suspect who was seen with the stolen vehicle at Alfred Street, Olton Road, Arima. During a search, police also found several plastic packets containing cocaine, which were seized. The man was arrested for robbery with aggravation and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.
A man was also arrested on Saturday when Morvant police conducted an exercise after a report of larceny was made the previous day at the St Joseph Police Station in the North Eastern Division. The suspect was arrested when officers intercepted his vehicle near ‘The Lookout” at Lady Young Road, Morvant. The officers recovered four 22-inch rims and three car batteries which were reported stolen.
In the Eastern Division, a man from Valencia made a report to police that he secured his home on October 2 2021 and went away. However, on his return on March 29 2022, he observed his front door opened and his refrigerator, stove, slow cooker and a gas tank missing. Crime Scene Investigators processed the scene, several people were interviewed and useful information was obtained. Officers then went to St Albans Road, Valencia where a 31-year-old man was arrested and the stolen items recovered.