SEWA International TT (Sewa TT), a non-profit volunteer based organisation is providing meals to flood affected citizens in partnership with Subway .
Residents in several areas were left inconvenienced and suffered property damage when flood waters invaded their homes on Wednesday into Thursday due to heavy rainfall associated with a tropical disturbance Invest91L.
In an interview with the Express, Sewa TT’s President Revan Teelucksingh said the organisation coordinates with the Disaster Management Units (DMUs) of the Regional Corporations and the ODPM to identify areas and individuals in need of assistance in times of disaster.
Teelucksingh said Sewa TT has been partnering for the past seven years with Subway to provide meals to persons who have been affected by disasters.
He said the two entities came together to provide vegetarian 6” Veggie Delite at a cost of $15 each available at 17 of Subway’s branches, which came into effect on Wednesday and ends next week Wednesday. The meals are purchased by members of the public for distribution by Sewa.
Teelucksingh noted that as of 3 p.m, 500 meals were already purchased for distribution while some people donated cash.
He said delivering sandwiches to disaster struck places is more practicable as not much packaging is needed, hence the partnership with Subway.
“We chose veggie sandwiches, so we would not have to worry about not eating beef, chicken or pork and the veggie sandwich is very nutritious as well. The idea is to fill the gap, as persons who just experienced flooding would not be able to cook,” Teelucksingh added.
Another reason SEWA is partnering with Subway is because the establishment meets all the required standards and are able to accommodate the meals in quick timing, he said.
“What is a valid point to underscore, Sewa TT also knows the exact time the meals are being prepared, as you know not all foods have a long shelf life. So Subway prepares the meal at the time it is given, so the organisation knows it has a six to 10 hour window, before we are to discard that food,” he added.
Teelucksingh said the non-profit organisation already distributed 100 subway meals in Tobago on Wednesday and by yesterday evening volunteers in Trinidad would have distributed the meals to the families affected by the floods.
“We are working with the Disaster Management Units (DMUs) and every Regional Corporations, to ensure that the people who are needed receive a meal. Sewa TT usually go on site with the DMUs and Corporations to deliver the meals,” Teelucksingh added.