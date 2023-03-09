Concerned parents of pupils of the St Joseph Girls’ RC School are calling on the Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly to give urgent attention to the school’s deteriorating sewer system.
According to several parents, children are leaving home in good health but returning ill, many complain that they are unable to use the toilets at school, and the stench from the sewer continues to disrupt classes.
As a result, dozens of parents held a silent protest outside the school yesterday.
Speaking to the Express, one father of a Standard One pupil, Simon Fabien, said, “We are here because the St Joseph Girls’ RC School has been experiencing a sewage problem that has been dragging on since 2018...
Yesterday (Tuesday) the situation got so bad that the health and safety of the girls became a concern. Many parents withdrew their girls and took them home around mid-day.”
“We’re hoping that those in authority, those vested with the ability to solve this perennial issue, step forward, take ownership of the situation and resolve it,” he added.
Similarly, one mother of a Standard One pupil, Paige Paul, said, “On two separate occasions when I took her to Mt Hope, I spoke to two separate doctors and I asked them if the gases from the sewer system could be the cause of her symptoms, and they both said yes.
“Not being able to concentrate is one thing, but to be physically ill over and over, that is a totally different scenario, so we need to get something done.”
SEA preparedness affected
Also joining the silent protest with her mother outside the school yesterday, seven-year-old Standard One pupil Cadence Thompson said, “The scent makes girls get sick, make them faint sometimes after school, they fall ill and vomit...
“Our teachers smell it, too. It smells like cow poop.”
With less than three weeks before the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) 2023 examination, some parents of Standard Five pupils are also concerned that this will hurt their girls’ performances.
St Joseph Girls’ RC School has always been a top performer in the SEA examinations.
Some parents also told the Express that the stench was so overbearing on Tuesday that they were forced to leave work early to remove their children from school and, though school was not officially dismissed, some teachers also refused to continue teaching.
Though they were informed that the Water and Sewage Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (WASA) visited the school on Tuesday evening to remove some waste material, some parents refused to allow their children back on the compound yesterday because they said that is just a temporary fix, and begged for more to be done.
When the Express visited the school, the stench from the sewer located on the school’s compound could be smelt from as far as the park outside the school building.
While classes continued as normal yesterday, pupils were still affected.
One pupil shouted, “The sewer smelling stink, I want to go home!”
Opting not to have unruly protests, parents said they are, however, prepared to transfer their children to other schools if nothing is done soon.
Principal praised
They praised the school’s principal, Vivienne Rampersad, for lobbying to have the problem fixed, they say nothing has changed.
The parents also said they sent a letter to Minister Gadsby-Dolly on Tuesday, but have not received a response as yet.
As such, parents are also calling on the Roman Catholic School Board to step in.
The Express also attempted to reach out to Gadsby-Dolly and chief executive officer of the Catholic Education Board of Management Sharon Mangroo, but to no avail.