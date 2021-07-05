basta

A narcotic and sex offender was arrested by police for malicious damage and possession of offensive weapons on Sunday night.

Officers of the Couva Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and the Central Division Task Force (CDTF) Area South were alerted to a disturbance at Basta Hall Village. 

It is alleged that around 7.30 p.m., the 57-year-old suspect left his home some 200 metres away and walked to his ex-wife’s home armed with a cutlass.

The suspect allegedly chopped the Nissan Almera, which caused damage to the front and rear windscreen of the vehicle.

The man left and but returned with a loaded revolver, and allegedly hurled threats at the ex-wife.

Police officers responded and arrested the man. 

The officers searched the suspect's home and allegedly discovered a cutlass and a quantity of pellets.

Police said the man was unable to provide any relevant documents for the pellets.

He was arrested and taken to the Couva Police Station for possession of a firearm, ammunition, malicious damage, and other offences.

Charges are expected to be laid on Monday.

