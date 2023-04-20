A CHAGUANAS man who sexually assaulted his daughter three years ago when she was five years old was granted bail with conditions by a magistrate and ordered to stay away from the victim.
The man played a movie for the child when he allegedly carried out the sexual assault, police said.
The accused man was granted $200,000 bail with a surety with conditions to stay away from the victim.
Police said the offence was reported on October 10, 2020, and investigations were supervised by Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne, ASP Seecharan, Insp Waithe and W/Sgt Cedeno-Figaro.
The man was arrested on April 17 by WPC Rogers-Flemming of the Special Victims Department of the Child Protection Unit in the Central Police Division.
On the same day he was charged with the offence of sexual penetration and appeared in court before Chaguanas magistrate Adrian Darmanie.
The charge was laid indictably and the matter was adjourned to May 15.
The magistrate instructed that the accused surrender his passport to the police, and stay 400 metres away from victim.
The accused was also instructed to report to the Freeport Police Station every first Wednesday of each month between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.