Attorney Toni Smart, the daughter of former attorney general Anthony Smart, has come forward as one of the three women featured in a recent Financial Times article accusing prominent Ghanaian-British architect David Adjaye of alleged sexual misconduct.
Smart stated that she felt compelled to step out from the veil of anonymity, aiming to spotlight the situation involving Adjaye.
She said her decision was reinforced, particularly after observing the recent accolades bestowed upon officials from Ghana within the country.
Adjaye, awarded a knighthood by Queen Elizabeth II in 2017 and made a member of the prestigious Order of Merit last November by King Charles III, has refuted the allegations levelled against him in the FT article.
In the FT article, dated July 3, Smart adopts the pseudonym “Gene”, a nod she said to local whistle-blower Gene Miles.
Smart told the Express that while the story has been gaining momentum internationally, she feels Trinidad and Tobago and the region also need to understand what has been taking place.
And she believes coming out from under the cover of anonymity may do just that.
While Adjaye is well known for his involvement in numerous international projects, such as the UK’s new Holocaust memorial, Ghana’s national cathedral in Accra and a museum of West African art in Benin City, Nigeria, he also maintains a personal connection to T&T.
Notably, he served as the design architect for a residence appropriately named Hill House, situated on Lady Chancellor.
Furthermore, Adjaye assumed the role of featured speaker at The University of the West Indies’ Distinguished Open Lecture, titled “Building Publics”, which took place at the Teaching and Learning Complex on the St Augustine campus in 2018.
The right time
Speaking to the Express yesterday, Smart said she felt the time was right for her to speak.
Also featured in the FT article were two other women bearing the aliases “Dunia” and “Maya”.
“The women, who requested their names be changed, share common characteristics. They were all black women in their forties at the time the alleged abuse occurred, and are single mothers, well-connected professionally and from influential families. All three women knew Adjaye before their employment and had friends and acquaintances in common with him,” the FT article stated.
Smart said the purpose of the FT article was to encourage other survivors to speak out.
“The most important result was to stop Sir David Adjaye from harming another person. We allowed ourselves to be and we were investigated for almost a year,” she said.
Smart said Adjaye, and all those who enable him will no longer control or attempt to control the narrative of “who I am, who I was and who I will be”.
“I stand shoulder to shoulder in gratitude and strength with Maya and Dunai and all other survivors. To have been believed restored some of the time lost from my lifespan that Sir David Adjaye stole with his heinous acts against me,” she said.
Ngozi Olojede and Ewa Lenart have since spoken about their issues with Adjaye.
Smart said she believes there needs to be more dialogue about what creates and heals self-loathing black men.
Adjaye rejects criminal wrongdoing
A lawyer for Adjaye told the FT that the three women each had “their own grievances” against Adjaye.
In response to questions about allegations made by the three women, Adjaye said: “I absolutely reject any claims of sexual misconduct, abuse or criminal wrongdoing. These allegations are untrue, distressing for me and my family and run counter to everything I stand for.”
He added: “I am ashamed to say that I entered into relationships which though entirely consensual, blurred the boundaries between my professional and personal lives. I am deeply sorry.
“To restore trust and accountability, I will be immediately seeking professional help in order to learn from these mistakes to ensure that they never happen again.”
Smart said when Adjaye breached her contract and refused to pay her rent after relocating her and her family from Sydney, Australia, for work it was Republic Bank in Ghana that came to her rescue.
She even recalled a time this country’s Prime Minister was in Ghana and she was suffering and unable to explain her difficulties.
“Prime Minister Dr Keith Christopher Rowley extemporaneously mentioned me living in Ghana on March 5, 2020, at a Grand Durbar held in his honour at the Forecourt Ofori Panin Fie, Kyebi. Mrs Sharon Rowley, a fellow Hilarian, also greeted me warmly at a subsequent Republic Bank dinner.
“They knew nothing of the harrowing experience,” she said.
So far Adjaye has faced international backlash as a result of the article, including the Liverpool slavery museum severing ties with him.
Adjaye has also stepped back from several roles and upcoming projects following the allegations.
“As well as relinquishing an advisory position with London Mayor Sadiq Khan, the Ghanaian-British architect has stepped down from building projects including the UK’s new Holocaust Memorial and a public library in Oregon that said it had cut ties with his firm, Adjaye Associates, entirely,” CNN stated.
Because of her role as a leading voice in the region, Smart has called on Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley to cut ties with Adjaye also.
In 2021, Mottley announced the Reclaiming Our Atlantic Destiny (ROAD) Project, which she described as “a moral imperative and an economic necessity” for this country.
The project, which Mottley labelled as one of the most significant projects ever undertaken since the country’s independence, will have four phases, the first being a Memorial at Newton Slave Burial Ground, where 570 slaves were interred.
Adjaye and his company were announced as being part of that project.