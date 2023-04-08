A San Fernando man who sexually assaulted a woman during a job interview in a shopping mall has been arrested.
The 21-year-old suspect of Borde Narve, Cipero Road, was taken into custody by the San Fernando police.
A police report said that the 21-year-old victim went to the interview at a clothing store in a shopping mall on Wednesday morning.
The victim told police that at around 10.30 a.m. she met a man at the store, who took her into an enclosed room to be interviewed.
He asked her to sit on a chair, and he sat beside her.
The victim reported that during the interview the man kissed her and sexually assaulted her.
She escaped by running out of the store.
A report was made to the San Fernando Police Station and PC Sandy and WPC Sheppard arrested the suspect.
The victim was taken to the Princes Town District Medical Health Facility where she was medically examined and a medical report was obtained by police.
The suspect was expected to be charged with grievous sexual assault and appear before a San Fernando magistrate.