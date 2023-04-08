police tape

A San Fernando man who sexually assaulted a woman during a job interview in a shopping mall has been arrested.

The 21-year-old suspect of Borde Narve, Cipero Road, was taken into custody by the San Fernando police.

A police report said that the 21-year-old victim went to the interview at a clothing store in a shopping mall on Wednesday morning.

The victim told police that at around 10.30 a.m. she met a man at the store, who took her into an enclosed room to be interviewed.

He asked her to sit on a chair, and he sat beside her.

The victim reported that during the interview the man kissed her and sexually assaulted her.

She escaped by running out of the store.

A report was made to the San Fernando Police Station and PC Sandy and WPC Sheppard arrested the suspect.

The victim was taken to the Princes Town District Medical Health Facility where she was medically examined and a medical report was obtained by police.

The suspect was expected to be charged with grievous sexual assault and appear before a San Fernando magistrate.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

New warning for Cro Cro

New warning for Cro Cro

ATTORNEYS for calypsonian Weston “Cro Cro” Rawlins have been issued with a letter for “potential breach” of a court order that was issued last month after the entertainer allegedly made certain defamatory remarks against activist and businessman Inshan Ishmael in one of his songs.

Woman sexually assaulted after boarding ‘PH’ car

Woman sexually assaulted after boarding ‘PH’ car

A woman was sexually assaulted on Thursday morning, after she boarded a private for hire “PH” car.

The woman entered the silver-coloured Nissan B14 car around 8 a.m., near the Penal Police Station. She requested to be taken to La Romaine and, along the journey, became the lone passenger in the car.

Cop’s the godfather

Cop’s the godfather

A POLICE officer, stationed at the Biche Police Station, has been named as godfather of a baby girl whom he assisted in delivering last week.

The mother of the child, along with her husband and mother arrived at the station asking for assistance in having the baby delivered, stated a media release from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) yesterday.

Recommended for you