Easy going, yet outspoken Sergeant Harold Sammy has died.
Sammy enlisted in the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) on December 18, 1989 and served for close to 33 years.
A post to the police’s social media page stated that 20 of those years were spent at the Court and Process Branch, performing various roles, from executing warrants, maintaining law and order in the courts, to prosecuting the accused.
Sergeant Sammy, 54, would be remembered by Sergeant Ravi Sooknanan of the Court and Process Branch for the interaction and collaboration they enjoyed while working at the Red House, their time in the Magistrates’ Court, the Court and Process Task Force and the Hall of Justice, the police’s post added.
His colleagues at the Central Division all agreed, that Sergeant Sammy was an easy-going, straight-forward and outspoken individual, who enjoyed life.
Sammy died on Tuesday and leaves to mourn his wife, son and four siblings.
The TTPS extended condolences to them and his friends and colleagues.