SPORT MINISTER Shamfa Cudjoe says the Government is willing and ready to assist the family of Olympic medal winner Deon Lendore, who died in a accident in Texas, United States, last Monday night.
In a phone interview yesterday, Cudjoe was asked about a request made by Lendore’s mother, Christina Edmund, who asked the Government to assist the family in having his body returned to Trinidad and Tobago.
Cudjoe said the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs had been working “hand in hand with the family since the day he died. The Government continues to work with the family”.
She said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Trinidad and Tobago Consulate General’s office in Miami have been put on notice that they may be called to assist in the repatriation of Lendore’s body.
She added, however, that Lendore’s relatives were still discussing what they want to do so. “They will let us know what they need, and we stand willing and ready to assist,” Cudjoe said.
Earlier yesterday, Cudjoe and Government Minister and Arima MP Pennelope Beckles visited Edmund at her Arima home.