Australia cricket legend and the greatest leg-spinner of all-time, Shane Warne, has died, aged 52.
Warne’s management released a statement that he passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand, of a suspected heart attack.
“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. “The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”
After an underwhelming debut against India in 1991-92, where his solitary wicket came at a cost of 150 runs, Warne hinted at his full potential in bowling Australia to an unlikely victory over Sri Lanka in Morutuwa, before - in his fifth appearance - he ripped out seven match-winning wickets against West Indies at his home ground of Melbourne in the 1992-93 Boxing Day Test.
However, it was the 1993 Ashes tour that truly cemented Warne's legend. In the opening match of the series at Old Trafford, and having been shielded from England's batters during the preceding one-day series, Warne's first delivery left the sport dumbfounded as he served up the so-called "ball of the century" to Mike Gatting - a drifting, dipping, spitting legbreak, that turned a full two feet from outside leg to hit the top of off.