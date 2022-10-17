Sharma bows out

Against the backdrop of a photograph of Hindu goddess Mother Lakshmi, National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC) president Deokinanan Sharma lit the ceremonial deya to officially open Divali Nagar 2022 on Saturday night.
And as he reflected on past Divali Nagar celebrations, Sharma announced that he was now passing on the baton.
Divali Nagar returned to the main stage at the NCIC Divali Nagar site, Narsaloo Ramaya Marg Road, Endeavour, Chaguanas, after two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The start of the nine-night event attracted a large crowd as in previous years. Themed “Hindu Panth”, the 34th edition of the Divali Nagar featured song, dance and booths showcasing businesses from Trinidad and Tobago, the Caribbean and India.
Former prime minister Basdeo Panday, Government ministers Randall Mitchell and Kazim Hosein and religious leaders were among the guests. The chief guest for Divali Nagar 2022 is Pandit Dr Rampersad Parasram–Dharmacharya.
In his last address as NCIC president, Sharma said the Divali Nagar was hosted virtually for two years but citizens were eagerly awaiting the return of the physical celebration.
“Unfortunately in 2020 and 2021, the Covid-19 pandemic with its safety protocols, including social distancing, forced us to cancel the event. However, we did present through social media a virtual Nagar. For us, it was a learning experience, but it appeared as though it was well received by the population,” he said.
First in October 1986
Sharma reflected on the first Divali Nagar, in October 1986, hosted at Mid Centre Mall car park where there was a procession through the streets. He said thousands of people visited the venue to place flowers at the feet of a murti of Mother Laskhmi, surrounded by hundreds of jhandi.
It was the most memorable moments of his life, Sharma said, and returning to the physical Divali Nagar celebration reminded him of the emotions he experienced that day.
“Your presence tonight brings back many memories of that first Divali Nagar and I still consider that as the best we had ever had. None of the organisers of that first Nagar, led by Hans Hanoomansingh, could have envisaged the response of the population that far exceeded our wildest expectations,” he said.
Sharma said his reign as NCIC president would soon come to an end, as management would change in the coming months.
“I have been president for 22 years. I offer thanks to the members of the council who have risen to overwhelming demands. Today, this Divali Nagar will be the last I will be appearing as president of NCIC.
“May the NCIC and its frontline project, the Divali Nagar, and all future endeavours continue to prosper and grow to higher heights,” he said.
Sharma made one last call to the authorities to support NCIC in its effort to host the cultural event.
“It is an effort worth supporting and I appeal for your assistance in any tangible way you can,” he ended.
Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Mitchell thanked Sharma for his “exceptional” work over the past two decades, saying the Divali Nagar had made citizens more aware of the traditions associated with Hinduism and East Indian culture.
And, according to Parasram, the Divali Nagar was a milestone in East Indian culture in Trinidad and Tobago. He said the exhibitions on showcase during the nine nights depicted a particular theme.
This year, he said, Hindu Panth (Hindu Denominations) was selected as the organisers seek to explore Hindu denominations and to demonstrate how it is possible for people to remain together in spite of differences.
“It seems to me that the Hindu civilisation accepted diversity and choice from the early times. It seemed perfectly all right for people to organise themselves into different groups, choose a God of their understanding and apply methodologies best suited to them,” he said.
And as far as Divali Nagar was concerned, Parasram said: “I hope it will continue into the future and reinvent itself to meet the needs of the population it serves by not compromising its core values.”
The audience was treated to an opening featuring an invocation dance by the ZeeTv Shiv Shakti Dancers along with Swami Sadashivananda Saraswati Maharaj, Jagdeo Phagoo, Satrupa Sesnarayan, Vickash Roopnarine, Rooplal Girdharie and the First Citizens Dragon Boys Tassa Group.