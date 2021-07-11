Aniria Henry, a pupil at Tranquility Secondary School

THE relatives of a 15-year-old girl are seeking the public’s assistance in locating her after she went missing on Saturday afternoon.

The girl, Aniria Henry, a pupil at Tranquility Secondary School, was to make a trip to a shop in the area where she lived at Mon Repos, Morvant, around 12.30 p.m., but since then she has not returned home, her relatives told the Express.

“We find that strange because it is not to say there was any argument or anything that would lead us to believe she ran away. They just sent her by the shop and that was it, she didn’t return home,” said one relative who requested anonymity.

Up to Sunday morning her family members were searching for her by other relatives but so far they have come up empty-handed.

A report has since been made at the Morvant Police Station.

Henry was described as being of East Indian descent, five feet tall, with long black hair. She was last seen wearing a back knee-length dress with the word “Rich” printed to the front.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the nearest police station.

