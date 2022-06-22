A woman who was involved in several transactions with a man, including collecting downpayments for three Housing Development Corporation (HDC) houses, was yesterday ordered to repay more than half a million dollars.
While Justice Frank Seepersad ordered that Soomaria Mahabal pay back Rene Ashing, he lashed out at citizens who bypass procedures, saying they were part of the problem in society. He lamented that if changes are not made, this country could become a failed state.
Making reference to the HDC payments, Seepersad said he felt a sense of disquiet.
“There really is a worrying inclination in this republic to disregard the rules and to circumvent proper process. Why are citizens always prepared to expedite matters? Why are they always prepared to pay to jump the queue? It is this type of behaviour which has led us to the position that we are now as a society where dysfunction and institutional failure and corruption seem to be the order of the day,” said the judge.
He said a change will only occur when every citizen is prepared to act with honesty, follow the process and adopt a no-tolerance approach to corruption in all its manifestations.
Seepersad added: “If you want an HDC house, fill out your application and wait your turn. It must be understood that when you pay to be placed on a list, or to be facilitated or to receive a service that is provided for by the State, when you pay for an immediate certified copy of a document or you pay for an early date on a driving test or you pay a kick back in return for a contract which has been given to you, you are part of the problem and equally as complicit as the person who received the pay-off.”
He said attitudes of selfishness and self-centredness have to be replaced by a sense of citizenship and social responsibility.
“Truth and integrity has to replace the prevalence of this smart man-type behaviour which is so popular and prevalent. If these adjustments are not made with some degree of immediacy, the current chaos and dysfunction will just grow worse until we will really become a failed state.”
In yesterday’s virtual trial before him, Ashing alleged that he was the victim of fraud or in the alternative that Mahabal acted in breach of contract.
Ashing, of Arima, said he paid Mahabal, of Rio Claro, whom he knew for years and trusted and called Aunty Doolin, $313,529 between March 2014 and April 2015 to secure three HDC houses.
Mahabal was also a sub-contractor with Petrotrin and in 2015 Ashing said he paid her $75,000 toward NIS payments and salaries for workers. In that same year, he further paid her a total of $125,000 for three parcels of land at Deep Ravine Road, Rio Claro.
Mahabal denied the accusations.
Ashing was represented by attorney Chris Selochan while Mahabal’s lawyer was Brandon Sirju.
The claimant and defendant were cross-examined by the relevant attorneys during the matter.
At the end, Seepersad found that Ashing was a witness of truthfulness while Mahabal was evasive and contradictory. He also found it difficult to understand how Ashing entered into transactions for such a substantial period and was reminded of the saying that a fool and his money are soon parted.
He described the claimant’s actions as stupid and one that defied logic.
However, he accepted his evidence and the documentary evidence which consisted of transcripts of text messages and audio recordings in which the defendant admitted to owing sums of money, and a receipt which Ashing had gotten Mahabal to sign.
The judge said: “While I abhor the position adopted by the claimant to pay these sums because he wanted to get quick HDC houses and not only for himself and his mother but his other relative, his brother, the fact remains that he paid these monies to the defendant who had absolutely no justification for receiving same and retaining same.”
Seepersad found judgment in Ashing’s favour and ordered that Mahabal repay the $513,529 and Ashing’s cost.
He said that Ashing made a report to the Fraud Squad on the matter and the evidence, at this stage, suggests ample reason for a serious look into the proffering of charges.