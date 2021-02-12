She wanted to be called Dr Andrea Bharatt.
And day and night Bharatt would work towards her dream, said friend Amber Gibbs said.
Gibbs delivered the eulogy at Bharatt’s funeral service at the Faith Assembly Church in Arouca on Friday.
“Her name was the most popular name at our school when after every semester she will be called to the stage over and over again. She would collect trophies and awards which she will put in her bedroom,” she said.
Bharatt was a student of the Bon Air Secondary School, Northeastern Secondary School and University of the West Indies.
Gibbs said her friend loved her job at the Arima Magistrates Court where she worked tirelessly.
Her days will be spent with her father, Randolph Bharatt. “She wanted to meet her mother but she did not want to leave her father,” she said.
Bharatt’s smile and glow will never be forgotten, she said.
Gibbs said she was asked by Bharatt’s father to say thank you to the nation for the support, love and prayers.
Her friends and family shared memories and delivered tributes to Bharatt.
One pleaded, “Please, please help us to keep her light. I don’t know what we will do if her light dims. Please help us.”
A co-worker said Bharatt had recently been promoted and the Arima Magistrates Court was in a celebratory mood.
She said Bharatt was an exemplary employee and on the night she was reported missing her co-workers returned to the courthouse at 9pm.
“So from Team Judiciary, Andrea we thank you for the light you have left with us,” she said.
Bharatt was an active member of the church.
Her pastor, Terrence Williams, said he prayed for Bharatt after she went missing and when her body was found he was heartbroken.
“Fear has taken over the land because of a few people, a few men and women. We are calling on the authorities to take control of the land. This cannot continue. We do not want to see on the news another Andrea,” he shouted.
Following the service, music trucks blaring the song “Jealous of the Angels”, led a procession to Belgroves Funeral Home in Tacarigua. The streets were lines with hundreds of citizens, dressed in pink, holding up placards demanding justice for Bharatt.