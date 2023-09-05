Twenty-year-old Jannah Muhammad was last seen on September 2.
She was reported missing to the San Juan police station the following day.
Muhammad, of Ryan Street, San Juan is of African descent, five feet, two inches tall, slim built, brown in complexion and has long, black, curly hair. She was last seen wearing black coloured joggers, a pair of sandals and a black hijab.
The San Juan police station can be contacted at 638-3416 with any information on her whereabouts. The police can also be reached at 800-TIPS, 555, 999, 911 or any police station.