With Trinidad and Tobago having been placed under a Trinidad and Tobago in anticipation of Potential Tropical Cyclone Two weather system having some kind of impact beginning Tuesday night, several State agencies have stated their readiness to respond to any adverse outcome.
Speaking during a press conference hosted by Rural Development and Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi, Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan said his ministry is fully mobilised and ready.
“All the divisions are out on the ground and we are prepared for whatever disaster, if anything was to come our way. I can give you the assurance that the water taxis will be operating up to about 3 p.m. today, so whoever has to use the water taxi to go from Port of Spain to San Fernando, have until 3 pm because we do have to protect the infrastructure of the vessels,” Sinanan said.
He noted that the two ferries that operate on the Tobago route will be grounded after 3.00 p.m. today.
“We are looking at the Priority Bus Route should in case there’s a need for the opening of the Bus Route. We will consider that but at this time it’s not open to the public because you’re well aware, the Priority Bus Route is to move mass transportation.”
He said they do not anticipate any challenges before the inclement weather actually starts to affect the country.
He added that in terms of pumps and equipment to assist areas that may experience flooding, those have already been mobilised and are being stored at certain locations.
“Everything that I’ve announced two days ago are fully mobilised. The teams are out there and the Ministry can say we are in a position to respond to any disaster that may occur. However, information is critical to us and what we urge the population to do is to liaise with Local Government who are the first responders, and the Ministry of Works is there to support all the teams that are placed on the ground, and we are confident that we can handle any disaster that may come our way,” Sinanan noted.
Meanwhile, Al-Rawi stressed that it’s important to remember that there’s a system that requires communication.
“The first line of response is to the Corporations (Municipal).”
In relation to the functioning of schools, he said that will be dependent on the severity of the adverse weather conditions.
“The severity depends on what we’re going to do about schools tomorrow because I’ve received a lot of questions about schools. The Minister of Education is going to advise as soon as we know what is happening. Remember we have CXC and CAPE exams that are actually going on. Some of them don’t have resit opportunities so the Minister of Education is paying close attention to this, and is in coordination with this team led by the acting Prime Minister (Colm Imbert).
He encouraged citizens to charge their radios and have a supply of battery at hand.
“Don’t wait for communications to go down to zero. In the event that Internet fails there’s always the GPRS (General Packet Radio Services) system, which has a system for text messaging.
With some schools being closed currently, Al-Rawi said some of them will be utilised as shelters while other shelters have already been activated, which can be used by elderly persons, especially those who may live alone and don’t have access to help.
Al-Rawi also addressed the issue of the safe movement of people and safe parking, with certain venues being earmarked as safe parking zones for persons who may want to secure their vehicles.
“We have not gone to arrange shuttling system because we’re asking people to self-help at this point.”
Stating the public transportation system is still operational, Al-Rawi said: “If we are to step in at this point it may become a little chaotic for people who are awaiting for positions. What we’re trying to do is to ensure that the public transportation system continues to function as best as it can. So, for people who are interested in the parking venues, it’s an option of a safer place than normal. We will have the Municipal Police have supervision over these sites to make sure that security is appropriate. At least it’s a better option in having these areas,” he said.
Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales also assured the nation of the readiness of his ministry, stating that various arms of it have already been mobilised.
Gonzales advised the population to practice water conservation, especially those living at high points, in the event there’s a disruption in their supply of water as a result of the weather system, as it may take some time before their supply can be restored.