Finance Minister Colm Imbert says the move to increase tobacco taxes is to help people smoke less given the serious health risks.
Imbert moved a motion that the House confirm the Provisional Collection of Taxes Order, 2020 at the Parliament sitting at the Red House yesterday.
The motion, which was approved, addressed the increase in taxes on cigarettes and tobacco by 20 per cent in terms of customs duties, excise duties as well as an increase in tobacco tax for extra-regional products.
Imbert said in Trinidad and Tobago it is said that more than 33 per cent of adult males and ten per cent of adult females use or have used tobacco-related products.
“I’m told and it is quite shocking that we in Trinidad and Tobago have the fourth-highest incidents of smoking among 13 to 15-year-olds in the region,” he added.
He said cigarettes affect the risk of coronary heart disease.
The minister said it has been shown based in studies done by various health authorities that increases on taxes on tobacco in T&T do exert downward pressure on consumption. He noted that the cost of taking care of one person with lung cancer is $500,000.
Imbert further revealed that prior to the budget he got one letter from the Cancer Society of Trinidad and Tobago urging him to increase tobacco taxes, pointing out that T&T’s taxes on tobacco are among the lowest in the world.
He said the society provided articles and statistics on what cancer does to the body.
Imbert said he also received a letter from WITCO urging him not to increase tobacco taxes.
He said bringing these measures feels like “deja vu” for him as he recalled that as Health Minister in 2002 he went to Geneva and signed the agreement to institute a programme for the control of tobacco and the reduction of usage.
He also provided statistics from the American Cancer Society which stated that about half of all Americans who keep smoking will die because of that bad habit.
Imbert said in the US more than 480,000 people die every year from illnesses related to tobacco use. He said every year smoking causes one out of five deaths in the United States.
Smoking, he said, accounts for 30 per cent of all cancer deaths in the US, including 80 per cent of all lung cancer death.
He said the science says smoking shortens the lives of males by 12 years and females by 11 years.
Imbert said smoking not only causes cancer but damage to nearly every organ in the body.