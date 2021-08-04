A post mortem has been ordered to confirm what caused the death of a Santa Cruz man.
At about 6 a.m. yesterday, police received a report that the body of Salim Ayers, 36, of Barrow Avenue, off River Road, Santa Cruz, was found under an avocado tree off River Road.
Officers from the North Eastern Division and the Homicide Bureau responded.
Ayers had wounds to the head and body, police said.
Police suspect he may have been trying to climb a tree to pick fruit when he came into contact with an electrical wire, fell and hit his head.