Residents of Syne Village in Penal are calling on the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) to immediately carry out remedial work on a landslip caused by repair work being done to ruptured underground pipelines, and which is now posing a threat to the structural integrity of their property.
Resident Sandra Maharaj, who lives on SS Erin Road, said the road was rendered impassable three weeks ago due to the poor, shoddy work done by WASA, in collaboration with recent torrential rainfall.
“WASA in conjunction with a contractor has been doing work here, repairing leaks, diverting the pipelines and also trying to temporarily restore the landslip. So what they’ve been doing is something called shoring, where they drive piles into the ground and use sheets to shore it up, then repack with material and roll it,” said Maharaj.
She noted the repair of ruptured lines and diverting some of them were to ensure civil works could be carried out since a solid wall had to be constructed. However, in the process, WASA personnel “engaged in some arbitrary digging” in the vicinity where the pipeline is located in their attempt to find the line.
She said her home just happened to be in the midst of where all the action was taking place, between light poles 306 and 309.
“Yesterday, they started excavating around six o’clock and they came all the way up where they didn’t need to.
“They dug way up to about five to ten feet, if so much, from my fence and my wall and that created another slippage. If heavy torrential showers come down, my entire fence will go, which could be followed by the yard and which could endanger my house as well,” said Maharaj.
“I had a discussion with WASA’s project manager who gave me the assurance they would do some repairs, but not to my satisfaction. They’re just backfilling with some dirt but what needs to be done is for it to be shored up. You must put a piece of steel sheet or something to hold that loose soil or sand, because once rain falls the whole thing is going to be toppling down,” she added.
Maharaj noted that if shoring up is done, then another landslip will be created and it’s going to go in the drain, it’s going to go in the road and also it would pull down her entire wall, which is her biggest fear and concern.
She said WASA has not given any assurance or anything definite about doing that but she would like for it to be fixed properly.
Maharaj also claimed her underground waste-water line from her property, which empties into the main drain, was destroyed as well as two other water connections, and though given the assurance that those will be reconnected, she’s yet to see that happen.
“I’m more concerned at this time about the civil structure and the civil work, because I live on a hill. It was a slope that was interfered with, you had grass, you had plants, and you had vegetation that were holding the soil.
“Now that all of that was dug up and moved away degradation took place. You’re going to have serious slippage of land here, that’s my worry.”
She said a number of residents, including some relatives of hers, have been affected by the work done by WASA.
“One of my relatives cannot leave her home to go to work because her driveway was dug up and what exists now is a quagmire of mud.
“It have ways of working and what WASA did is not how it should be done. You work in such a way that you also create a situation where people can access their driveway and they could go out, and they will feel more comfortable.
“You can’t just be digging in an ad hoc way and having this kind of situation with land slippages that extend onto private property,” Maharaj stated.
When contacted, WASA corporate communications manager Daniel Plenty said the authority is in no way responsible for the landslip or any of the negative impacts associated with it.
“We are doing some work there with regards to diverting our pipeline in the area of the landslip but our work is being done in conjunction with the Ministry of Works.”
Plenty said the Ministry of Works has total oversight on the repair of the landslip and WASA is just engaged in diverting the pipeline to accommodate the work that is being carried out.