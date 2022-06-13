A man suspected to be involved in a kidnapping, tried to shoot his way to freedom during rush hour traffic in Port of Spain this morning.
However, police officers converged on him, and took him down during an alleged shootout.
The suspect is being treated at hospital for gunshot injuries.
It happened at around 9.10a.m. on a rainy morning in the capital.
Police say that they responded to a report of a kidnapping involving a Nissan B-15 car.
Three patrol vehicles chased the car along Wrightson Road and intercepted near French Street, when it crashed.
The driver allegedly got out of the vehicle and began shooting at officers who returned fire.
The man was shot outside the University of Trinidad and Tobago’s Port of Spain campus.
Police say he was taken to hospital and they recovered a gun.
Police say they recovered several spent shells in the front passenger seat of the car and on the floor, and spent shells in the back seat.