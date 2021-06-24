A Port-of-Spain man who allegedly went berserk after he was allegedly caught red-handed attempted to shoplift toothpaste and coffee from a pharmacy was arrested.
Charles Marchan, 63, of Besson Street, allegedly attacked a security guard, damaged items at the store, armed himself with a broken bottle, and resisted arrest of police officers in the violent confrontation.
Marchan was slapped with five charges resulting from the incident on Tuesday.
A police report said that officers of the Port-of-Spain City Task Force responded to a report of a disturbance at Pennymed Pharmacy at Frederick Street, Port-of-Spain.
They were told that Marchan had allegedly attempted to steal four boxes of toothpaste and two small bottles of coffee.
Police were told that when the security guard attempted to stop him, Marchan allegedly fought back, which resulted in damage to pharmaceutical items.
Marchan then allegedly broke a bottle and threatened to stab the security guard.
The report said that when PC Diaz attempted to arrest Marchan he violently pulled away.
He was eventually subdued, arrested and taken to the PoS City Police Station.
PC Diaz charged Marchan for the offences of malicious damage, larceny, assault, possession of an offensive weapon and resisting arrest of a police officer.
He appeared in a virtual hearing before Port-of-Spain magistrate Maureen Baboolal-Gafoor, who denied bail pending a trace of his criminal records.
The case was postponed to July 7 for sentencing.