Keon Mohammed appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate, charged with the September 2021 murder of Nicholas Antonio Mieux.
Mohammed, aka ‘Short Boss’, 24 of Freddie Street, Aranguez , was also charged with possession of firearm, possession of ammunition and shooting with intent to do grievous bodily harm. He appeared before magistrate Marissa Gomez in the Port of Spain Court on April 11 and the matters were adjourned to May 9.
Mieux, 31 of Arima, was at Freddie Street, Aranguez, on September 17, 2021, when several loud sounds were heard. First responders later found a man lying motionless on the roadway with gunshot wounds.
Investigations into the incident, supervised by Insps Ramjag and Sylvester and Sgt Radhaykissoon, resulted in officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region Two, arresting a male suspect on April 5, 2023. Mohammed was charged with the offences by constable Lopez, also of HBI Region Two, on April 10, following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC.