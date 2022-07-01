Jehlano Romney, the “unarmed civilian” who was shot at by the officers in the incident on April 22 which claimed PC Clarence Gilkes’ life, told the Express yesterday that the PCA report left him feeling vindicated.
However, he said this was of little concern to him at the moment, as he was still living in fear.
“The PCA’s independent report has showed what I’ve been saying since day one, that I was not the one shooting at anyone. Since day one I’ve maintained my innocence, that I was shot at by these officers and in the ensuing chaos that poor man (Gilkes) was shot at by one of his own. When I surrendered myself to the police, and was interviewed by Homicide (detectives) I was eventually released because they saw that my story was accurate and there was no evidence that I was in the wrong.
“But at this point, it is of little solace to me. I’m still living in fear. I can’t leave my community cause every time I do, and police see me, they are confronting me. Essentially it feels like I’m still in hiding. Just a few days ago some officers came by my house, and pointed it out to some other officers who were new to the area. Another time while I was on the roadway, a policeman asked me ‘if I eh fraid I dead?’ just so. They will say that’s not a threat, but what else am I supposed to take it as? I can’t even go get a work to provide for my children because I am afraid the moment I show my face in any area, people will come for me. And then on the news the police will say it was ‘gang violence’ or something to that effect, and who will say any different? So while I’m glad, vindicated even, this barely changes anything for me at this moment,” Romney said.
He noted that he had been advised to sue the State, but at this moment, he was waiting for the TTPS investigation into the matter to be completed.
“It’s something I will consider at a later date, when all of this is done. Because when it first happened, the police were quick to call me a cop killer, that I was known to them, that I was a criminal. And that has damaged my name and my reputation, for as long as I will live. My name will forever be on the internet associated with that. When in reality, I have only been held by police three times. Once with two grammes of marijuana. The second time was with 400 grammes. And the third time, I did have a gun. But it was not loaded. I was just showing off and I got caught. And each time before the courts, I admitted my wrongs and plead guilty. I’ve never robbed, stolen, raped, nothing like that. Everything I had was for me. Yes, it was still wrong, but it wasn’t to harm anyone else. But now I’m eternally branded as a cop killer, as a ‘known criminal’. I’m just 29, but they have cast a shadow over the rest of my life,” Romney said.