Shot dead at Couva bar

Dale Baxter, son of former Caroni county councillor Desmond Baxter, was shot and killed at a bar in Couva around 8.30 p.m. on Tuesday.
The Express was told 52-year-old Baxter was playing a game of cards with friends at the bar at Capildeo Block, when he was shot in the back of his head by someone passing on the roadway.
A technician at the National Gas Company, Baxter has left behind a 22-year-old son and a number of relatives who are devastated by the killing.
“It is painful, it is hurting, and words cannot express what we are feeling right now. My one and only brother they killed, my only brother. It is heart rending,” said Baxter’s sister, Donrinda Baxter, in a brief interview with the Express yesterday.
Member of Parliament for the area Rudranath Indarsingh told the Express he was deeply shocked and saddened by Baxter’s death.
He said he was a close family friend of the Baxter family and was appalled by the killing.
He added that Baxter’s killing was a result of a depleting sense of safety and well-being throughout the country, which he attributed to the Government.
“It is tragic that as we celebrate the 60th anniversary of our Independence, I have to be providing this commentary on a constituent who was well loved.
“He and his entire family, his late father, was an integral part of the Couva/Point Lisas Chamber of Commerce, Venture Credit Union, he was a former cricketer, president of the Balmain Village Council,” said the MP.
“The Baxter family have been involved in a lot of activities in the community of Couva. I reflect on where we have reached in the past seven years. People may say I am politicking today... I have to speak about the Government and the Minister of National Security who have failed to provide a sense of reality and well-being to our citizens. There seems to be no end to the pain and bloodshed that continues to be spread in our land,” he added.
Baxter has been widely mourned by family and friends, who offered tributes on social media.
“The last time Couva was thrown into such a state of shock and mourning was when the patriarch of the Baxter family died years ago. But you didn’t just die like Desmond. Dale Baxter you were taken from us.
“Someone thought it was okay to murder you in cold blood and leave your family and friends screaming in pain last night. Still numb, still in shock... Can’t stop crying at random intervals... Nobody deserves to die like that, nobody’s family should have to endure this nightmare. Couva heavy this morning... Gone way too soon Dale. This one knocked the wind out of me,” wrote one commenter.
“Rest in peace Dale Baxter, I love you man! You were the hype of our family and always smiling and had us laughing. Your energy was different, you were a special man. This one hurt me a lot Dale. I know it wasn’t your turn for sure,” wrote another.