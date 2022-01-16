wig

killer

A killer disguised in a long, straight-haired wig shot and killed a man in Tabaquite yesterday.

The victim was identified as Davidson Jeremy, 31, of Motta Trace, Tabaquite.

A police report said that around 11.15 a.m., Je­remy was liming with a neighbour at Boodram’s Con­vi­enence Supermarket.

Jeremy was standing in the stocking area when a man wearing a wig entered the establishment armed with a silver and black firearm.

The man had an exchange of words with Jeremy, then fired several shots at him.

The shooter ran off and escaped in a white pick-up which was waiting nearby.

Jeremy collapsed and died at the scene.

Responding were Sgt Elvin and other officers of the Homicide Bureau of Region III, officers of Crime Scene Investigations, and PCs Villafana and Charles of the Gran Couva Police Station.

