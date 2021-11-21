Twenty-nine-year-old Kendall Williams was sitting on a chair at a barber shop in Marabella when he was shot on Saturday.
Williams, of Gandhi Street, was pronounced dead at the San Fernando General Hospital.
The gunman escaped.
Police said Williams, who is unemployed, was getting a haircut when a gunman walked into the salon at Bay Road, Marabella at around 2pm.
The gunman fired two shots hitting Williams.
The barber ran to the back of the building and hid.
Investigators have no motive for the shooting.