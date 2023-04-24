Prime MINISTER Dr Keith Rowley is calling on the now independent members of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) to seek a fresh mandate from the people of Tobago by calling an election.

“If the independent political aspirants of the disintegrated PDP (Progressive Democratic Patriots) wish to be taken seriously by the central government and the people of Tobago then the Chief Secretary would do well to make arrangements for an early election within the same time frame that he is making to register a new political party with the Elections and Boundaries Commission,” Rowley said in a media release yesterday.