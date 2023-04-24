crime logo

A South Oropouche man walking with his wife on a road near their home was gunned down on Sunday night.

A resident ran into the South Oropouche police station at around 6.45 p.m. and alerted officers that Dwane Kern Saunders was shot multiple times.

Saunders, 30, of Coker Street, suffered multiple injuries and died on the street as his wife knelt next to him and wept.

She was not harmed.

Police investigations revealed that a grey Nissan Teana pulled up alongside Saunders at around 6.40 p.m.

A man wearing a mask and armed with a firearm alighted the vehicle.

The gunman walked up to Saunders and fired several shots at him.

The gunman sped off in the vehicle that drove him to the scene.

Police officers searched the surrounding areas for the killer and getaway vehicle but no one was arrested.

